DCH Auriga selected as the exclusive distributor of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DCH Auriga, one of the largest healthcare distributors in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce it has been selected by the Hong Kong Department of Health to exclusively manage the storage and delivery of the Sinovac vaccine in Hong Kong.



Under the agreement, DCH Auriga Hong Kong Ltd. will leverage its specialty cold chain expertise and unique healthcare-dedicated infrastructure for the safe and timely distribution of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.



Tim Collins, the CEO of DCH Auriga said, "We are honoured by the continued trust and support of the Hong Kong Department of Health and for the opportunity to leverage our capabilities to benefit our local community. With decades of experience managing pharmaceutical cold chain distribution, state-of-the-art facilities and robust quality assurance protocols, we are confident in our ability to safely and securely deliver the Sinovac vaccine in full accordance to the directives of the Government's vaccination program."



About DCH Auriga



DCH Auriga, a subsidiary of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, is an Asia-based market management provider specialising in healthcare. Offering comprehensive commercial and logistics solutions, DCH Auriga partners with the world's leading healthcare companies to distribute pharmaceuticals, medical devices, surgical equipment, diagnostics and OTC products for more than 500 brands into hospitals, pharmacies and specialty stores across Asia. DCH Auriga has operations in Hong Kong, Macao, mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.



For more details, please visit



Dah Chong Hong Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited (stock code: 0267.HK), is an integrated trading and distribution company operating in Asia, supported by an extensive logistics network. DCH is a leading distributor and dealer of motor vehicles in Greater China as well as a provider of a full range of associated services. DCH's consumer business comprises the manufacture, retail and distribution of food, healthcare, electrical appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. DCH employs over 16,500 staff with operations in 12 Asian markets.



For more details, please visit



Media Enquires:



DCH Communications | (852) 2768-2017 | dchcommunications@dch-holdings.com





