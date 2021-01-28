DCH Auriga selected as the logistics partner to distribute the Fosun Pharma BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DCH Auriga, one of the largest healthcare distributors in Hong Kong with decades of experience managing sophisticated pharmaceutical supply chains, is pleased to announce it has been selected to manage the storage and delivery of the Fosun Pharma BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine in Hong Kong as the exclusive logistics partner of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Limited (Stock Code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) and Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 2633).



Under the agreement, DCH Auriga Hong Kong Ltd. will leverage its specialty cold chain expertise and unique healthcare-dedicated infrastructure to provide Ultra Low Temperature storage and distribution for the safe and timely supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Tim Collins, the CEO of DCH Auriga said, "We are honoured to support this vital vaccination program and play a part in protecting the health and well-being of our communities. As long-time partners of the public health system and specialists in cold chain distribution for the healthcare industry, we are well experienced in handling Ultra Low temperature requirements with highly trained staff and robust quality assurance protocols. We are confident in our ability to deliver this vaccine safely and securely, in full accordance with the directives of the Government and Department of Health."



DCH Auriga

DCH Auriga, a subsidiary of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, is an Asia-based market management provider specialising in healthcare. Offering comprehensive commercial and logistics solutions, DCH Auriga partners with the world's leading healthcare companies to distribute pharmaceuticals, medical devices, surgical equipment, diagnostics and OTC products for more than 500 brands into hospitals, pharmacies and specialty stores across Asia. DCH Auriga has operations in Hong Kong, Macao, mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.



For more details, please visit



Dah Chong Hong Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited (stock code: 0267.HK), is an integrated trading and distribution company operating in Asia, supported by an extensive logistics network. DCH is a leading distributor and dealer of motor vehicles in Greater China as well as a provider of a full range of associated services. DCH's consumer business comprises the manufacture and distribution of food, healthcare, electrical appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. DCH employs over 16,500 staff with operations in 12 Asian markets.



For more details, please visit



Media Enquires:

DCH Communications | (852) 2768 2017 | dchcommunications@dch-holdings.com





