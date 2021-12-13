DCI Indonesia Wins in Data Center Service and Maintenance Team Category at W.Media Awards with Brand New JK5 Technology

DCI innovate through Artificial Intelligence to create a competitive edge in Operation that improves service level to customers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Indonesia as one of the leading data center provider in Indonesia, is the only player in Asia that has received 2 awards for Data Center Service & Maintenance Team and Hyperscale Innovation Power & Cooling Award at the W.Media Cloud and Data Center Awards . The award ceremony took place in Singapore on December 1, 2021.

"It is an honor to represent DCI Indonesia at the W.Media Awards. This award displays our commitment to our customers who have given us their trust. Everybody can build a data center but few players know how to operate and maintain excellent service. We are committed to providing the highest standard of quality for data centre infrastructure and pushing the industry toward meaningful innovations that increase the customer service," said Marco Cioffi, DCI Indonesia's Director of Operations and Project.

DCI proves operational excellence through automation

DCI was selected as the winner in the Data Center Service & Maintenance Team category for its operational excellence in addressing growing demands and global requirements for data center colocation services, with implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive maintenance.

Embedding AI and process automation to the data center service and maintenance processes, DCI is able to maintain its 100% uptime record since the start of JK1 building operations, back in 2013.

"We would like to thank our customers and technology partners for this achievement, as it proves our belief that artificial intelligence and automation are the future for data center industry," said Lucas Adrian, DCI Transformation and Automation Manager.

DCI focuses on innovative power and cooling technology

The Hyperscale Innovation (Power and Cooling) Award has proven DCI's commitment to delivering innovative data center facilities with its establishment of JK5.

Catching up with Indonesia's ever growing digital needs, DCI has officially opened its fourth data center building, JK5 in 2021. With the new building, DCI's power capacity now sits at an astounding 37 MW, making it the leader in Indonesia's data center colocation market. Further to that, DCI Indonesia is expanding its presence in strategic locations throughout Indonesia as part of their DCI Platform initiative, which strengthens its position to be a leader in innovation, leadership, and sustainability.

"JK5 is the largest data center building in Indonesia, with some interesting innovations to achieve the lowest PUE in the country, through the adoption of AHU cooling technology and automated cooling," said Marco Cioffi, DCI Director of Operations and Project.

Industry benchmarking with W.Media Awards

The W.Media Cloud and Datacenter Awards is Asia Pacific's flagship awards program, recognizing achievements and excellence across all mission-critical technology sectors. W.Media's industry following has grown exponentially across Asia-Pacific. IT and Data Center Professionals from established and emerging markets have heavily invested into W.Media's platforms.

W.Media presents our Awards, one for each sub-region – Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, South Asia, and Australasia. Each award features 16 categories. With up to 61 winners, this will be the largest Awards series in 2021 for Asia-Pacific's cloud and data centre community.

"The Cloud & Data Centre community has been truly innovative in stepping up to meet these demands, and this is what we are here to recognise; the cloud implementations, inspiring leadership and optimisation of data centres that have advanced the digital landscape to where it is now. The vast majority of which, we as judges, have had the pleasure of evaluating," said John Le Tissier, Awards Judges' Representative.

About DCI Indonesia

DCI Indonesia is the leading data center provider in Indonesia. Established as an enabler for the business community, DCI provides reliable, well networked, and well managed Cloud and Carrier neutral Data Center Infrastructure Services in Indonesia.

Being the first Tier-IV data center in Southeast Asia, DCI provides world-class data center services, bringing peace of mind.

DCI is a purpose-built data center with a total land area of 8.5ha. As a growing company, the company continues to improve services and expand its infrastructure to a total power of 300 MW.