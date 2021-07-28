DCS proposed a decentralized cryptographic credential system based on BSC (Binance Smart Chain) using the Mix-ZK protocol

DCS is committed to protect users' privacy and data security with various applications built on the platform.

—

Currently, DCS first developed a decentralized encryption credential system based on BSC (Binance Smart Chain) by using Mix-ZK protocol technology. With its disclosed code, transparent protocol, and its automatically executed smart contract, it provides users with digital asset security and privacy solutions for a new transaction model that is decentralized, hidden, secure, intelligent, shared, and mutually beneficial.

DCS proposed the Mix-Zk protocol, which combines the principles of "hybrid data structure" and "zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive knowledge argumentation (zk-SNARK)" to improve network efficiency and increase network throughput, reducing the gas and time consumed by each transaction to a minimum extent. Mix-Zk protocol ensures the anonymity of users, the privacy of message transmission, and the privacy of data structures.

Cryptocurrency has developed prosperously since 2008. The amazing gain made the blockchain become popular. And this is the period when the cryptocurrency has not been applied. Cryptocurrency is not just a castle in the sky, it comes with DEFI applications. Blockchain has changed from a hype to an attempt of applications, which has driven the market to become more prosperous. Blockchain will be applied to a wider range of places in the next ten years, and the DEFI infrastructure will be completer and more suitable for real-life use.

The biggest pain point is its hidden transparency when blockchain is applied to real life. In the blockchain network, people can only find the transfer records and address of other people, but no one knows that the other party’s address. But when someone’s address are associated with identity, there is no privacy. Based on these pain points, DCS (Decentralizes Date Crypto System) was born.

When paying with cryptocurrency through the DCS platform, merchants cannot view the transfer address, the balance and the purchasing items, etc., even if the merchant knows the exact customer. In the current situation of privacy issues getting worse and worse, the DCS platform attaches great importance to privacy protection, making it unique in application value. The above example of commercial payment is only one of the applications of the DCS platform.

DCS is committed to protect users' privacy and data security with various applications built on the platform. For example, when the smart contract is processing bidding business, DCS can protect the bid amount of both parties from being checked by anyone before the end of the bidding. And in many specific application scenarios, DCS can effectively protect participant information from being leaked, such as anonymous voting, payment, charity, auction, medical care, file storage, etc.

Customers likes the blockchain business application platform with low gas fee, high speed transaction, and highly protection of user’s privacy and security. From the hype of the blockchain to the application of DEFI, the cryptocurrency market is thriving now. When the next blockchain infrastructure matures, DCS will achieve a paramount role in this boom.

