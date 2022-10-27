De Beers’ Global Ambassador Lupita Nyong’o Shines In De Beers Jewellers At The World Premiere Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever In Los Angeles

Image Courtesy: Getty Images



About De Beers Jewellers

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach - 27 October 2022 - De Beers' global ambassador, Actress Lupita Nyong'o, shines in natural diamond designs from De Beers Jewellers at the world premiere ofheld at the Dolby Theatre.Earlier this week De Beers was proud to announce Academy Award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o as its very first global ambassador featured in the brand's latest campaign,, which tells the story of the only global diamond luxury brand that starts at the source. In addition to starring in the campaign, Lupita will support De Beers' Building Forever commitment which aims to advance women and girls in the countries its diamonds are unearthed. De Beers will work with Nyong'o to engage 10,000 girls in STEM and support 10,000 women entrepreneurs and will invest $10 million across southern Africa to achieve these goals by 2030.Hashtag: #DeBeers #lupitanyongo #buildingforever #diamonds #naturaldiamonds

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.



De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.



De Beers Jewellers has 31 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com .



FB: @DeBeers

IG: @debeersofficial

https://www.debeers.hk/

