De Panache Announces Plans For Its Growing Avant-Garde Interior Design Demands

To ensure that every client has the best possible interior design experience, De Panache has launched its manufacturing unit in Bangalore city. The unit was established to cater to the increasing number of clients' demands from Bangalore, who are looking for avant-garde interior design & execution services shown on the Website - depanache.in. Modular Factory is equipped with high precision automatic manufacturing machines capable of producing modular furniture for big villas in a matter of days.

De Panache made an exclusive deal with Felder KG based in Austria, Altendorf GmbH based in Germany and HOMAG Group from Germany to source machines that were capable of running round the clock with extreme preciseness without the constant need of a human to guide the whole process thus increasing the productivity and efficiency of the manufacturing unit.

De Panache has also partnered with some of the most quality-conscious raw material suppliers in the industry which will help synergize along with the imported machinery. The company buys premium quality raw materials from all across the globe and uses them in all its projects, including Plywood from GreenPly & Century Plyboards, Hardware from Hettich Group, Germany, Edgebandings & Acrylics from Rehau, Switzerland and Gypsum Boards from Saint Gobain headquartered at France.

Atreyee Choudhury, the founder of De Panache said, “We aim to provide clients with the best possible interior design experience. We are happy that we have been able to deliver this through our new manufacturing facility, which has been built with the help of our new team of dedicated professionals. We are confident that this facility will go a long way in helping us deliver even better results to our clients.”

Atreyee further added, “This facility will be of immense help in our expansion plans and will ensure that we continue to grow and expand our business. We are proud to be a part of the industry and to be able to contribute to the growth of this industry through our quality products and services. Our hand-picked interior designers in Bangalore are always pushed to pursue their Avant-garde interior design concepts.”

De Panache has a dedicated team of expert interior designers and project managers who work tirelessly to make sure that the projects they take up are delivered with the best possible interior design in Bangalore. The company believes that an expertly designed interior can change the entire mood of a home and thus its residents.



About Us: De Panache is a creative powerhouse of interior designing services in Bangalore, India. With a mission to help people transform their home interiors and make them look and feel sublime, De Panache has offered high-quality interior design services to its clients since 2010. Its services include complete interior design, kitchen design, bedroom design, home staging, and interior decorating.

