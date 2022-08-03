DEA Appoints Ryohei Nuka, Former Goldman Sachs Vice President Finance, as Its New CFO

SINGAPORE, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singaporean blockchain gaming and entertainment company Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), known for their leading GameFi platform PlayMining featuring famous Japanese creators original NFT's and cryptocurrency token DEAPcoin (ticker code "DEP"), today announced the appointment of Ryohei Nuka as its new CFO.

Having spent the first 15 years of his life in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A and graduated from the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Sophia University, Mr. Nuka worked for a major Japanese SIer company, and then for the finance division of Dresdner Kleinwort Securities, the securities division of Dresdner Bank, one of the then major banks in Germany.

In 2009, he joined Goldman Sachs and was in charge of product control operations (management accounting and price verification) for the equity and derivatives trading desk. Since 2018, he has managed a team of product control in Japan and India, responsible for valuation, due diligence and reporting to the FRB and SEC for proprietary investments (private equity, commercial real estate and project finance) in the Merchant Banking division.

Kyuzaburo Suzuki, its previous CFO, will continue to be involved in the development of our financial strategy as a Senior Advisor.



■Profile of Ryohei Nuka, New CFO

Prior to joining DEA, he was a senior controller in the Finance department of Goldman Sachs Japan. During his 13 years at Goldman Sachs, he was responsible for risk management and accounting covering various businesses including Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Trading. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs he was an equity derivatives product controller at Dresdner Kleinwort. He began his career as a consultant at Nippon Steel Solutions, working on systems development projects for Asian financial institutions. He joined the DEA in August 2022 and was appointed as CFO. Graduated from the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Sophia University.

■Message from Ryohei Nuka

When I first met with Naohito Yoshida, Founder & CEO, Kozo Yamada, Founder & Co-CEO and Shinya Kiryu, COO of DEA, I was moved by their passionate desire to become the world's No. 1 Web3 entertainment company. I couldn't help but feel the tremendous potential of the company and its people. As a lover of manga, anime and video games myself, I am very excited to be involved in the cutting-edge content of the times and to be a part of creating a "new economy". As CFO, I will strive to further improve capital efficiency and strengthen our financial base in order to grow DEA into a world's leading Web3 company.

■Message from Naohito Yoshida, Founder & CEO

We are very pleased to welcome our new CFO to our company. "From Singapore to the World!", we will further accelerate our growth. As we have been active in financing and strengthening corporate governance, the need for a global-standard corporate management is increasing. During these critical times, Mr. Nuka's extensive experience at Goldman Sachs will undoubtedly be a great asset to our company. We are ready to work together with him to develop DEA into the World's No. 1 Web3 Entertainment Company.

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg/jp

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing "JobTribes", a Play to Earn game, and "PlayMining NFT", an "NFT marketplace". Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower, #05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

Public Relation: Takasugi｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda｜soeda@dea.sg

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment