DEA to Introduce Scholarships Feature to JobTribes, Its Hit Card Battle Game, Allowing Users to Play to Earn

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd (DEA), Singapore-based developers of the PlayMining blockchain gaming platform, today announced they will introduce the Scholarships feature to JobTribes, its blockchain-linked, free-to-play mobile game. With the Scholarship feature, users who own in-game non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which include digital art and other digital assets, can lend these assets out to other users who share in the rewards from gameplay of those using the traded assets.

DEA plans to use JobTribes as a starting point to implement the Scholarship feature in PlayMining's other games as well as in future launches, giving players even more opportunities to play to earn starting December of 2021.

Other DEA titles that are currently under development include Puzzle x Job Tribes and Dozer Lucky Farmer.

JobTribes is a free-to-play trading card battle game in which players choose various jobs with unique abilities and special powers to do battle with one another. Users can earn rewards in-game, including its in-game currency, PALEcoin. PALEcoin can be exchanged into DEAPcoin (DEP), DEA's proprietary utility token, used to purchase in-game NFTs to enhance gameplay within the platform and greatly influence the outcome of battles.

In-game NFTs can be purchased on the PlayMining Platform, an online digital entertainment platform where games and digital asset transactions are linked by blockchain technology.

DEAPcoin is currently available on six different exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb Global, BITTREX GLOBAL, INDODAX, DigiFinex, and Bitrue.

DEAPcoin is not available for sale to residents of Japan.

Check out JobTribes today at https://jobtribes.playmining.com/en.

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd

Chikako Yamawaki

yamawaki@dea.sg

Chikae Kimura

kimura@dea.sg

