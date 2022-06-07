DEA to Launch a New PlayMining Game Titled "Cookin' Burger" on June 30

SINGAPORE, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based GameFi ecosystem, Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), today announced the launch of its new blockchain game "Cookin' Burger" on its PlayMining ecosystem on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Prior to the launch of the "Cookin' Burger," additional "Shop NFT" of the Secondhand Food Carts for in-game use will be available in the "PlayMining NFT" starting on Friday, June 10 at 11:00 (UTC＋8).

DEA is committed to providing "fun" and "surprises" to users around the world through a variety of content. We will continue to expand the game titles in "PlayMining" in the future.

About Cookin' Burger

The "Cookin' Burger" is a multi-tasking cooking game in which you play the role of a burger shop worker, taking orders from various types of customers and serving them accurately and speedily in order to boost the shop's reputation. Players can become shop owners in the game by purchasing shop NFTs consisting of various grades. Through the gameplay, players can build up their shop's reputation and earn DEAPcoins based on their ranking.

For a detailed game overview of "Cookin' Burger" please click here.

Presale overview of the "Shop NFT" of the Secondhand Food Carts

The presale of the "Shop NFT" of the Secondhand Food Carts will begin on Friday, June 10 at 11:00 (UTC＋8).

You can select a combination of the category (Food Cart) x the rank (Secondhand) x the menu (Japanese, Western, Chinese) x the location (City, Countryside, Beach).

・Category: Food Cart

・Rank: Secondhand

・Menu: Japanese, Western, Chinese

・Location: City, Countryside, Beach

Example of NFT lineup

Food Cart "Fuji"-JCISH：If you wish to open a "Secondhand" "Food Cart" serving "Japanese style" menu in a "City" area, please select this NFT.

Food Cart "Star"-WBESH：If you wish to open a "Secondhand" "Food Truck" serving a "Western" menu at the "Beach", please select this NFT.

Sales period

・Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:00 (UTC＋8) - until game launch

Sales Price

・Food Cart (Secondhand) : 1,000 DEP

Special site

For more information on the NFTs on sale, please visit the special website below.

https://www.cookinburger.com/en/?rid=pUJxuBCp

Information

The Latest news on "Cookin' Burger" can be obtained in the following addresses.

-Special site：https://www.cookinburger.com/en/?rid=pUJxuBCp

-Twitter：https://twitter.com/PlayMining_SG

-Discord：https://discord.com/invite/UcEAuyZGCV

■Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg/jp

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing "JobTribes", a Play to Earn game and "PlayMining NFT", an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda｜soeda@dea.sg

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2

















Image 3









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment