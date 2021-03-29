Dealer Management System Standardises on Nintex Promapp to Support Global Growth

Titan DMS leverages Nintex's process management software to drive innovation in automotive industry and to achieve process excellence across its organisation

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that Titan Dealer Management Solutions (Titan DMS) has selected Nintex Promapp®, the visual and easy-to-use process mapping and management capability of the Nintex Process Platform, to drive continuous process improvement across its organisation as well as to support ongoing excellence in the delivery of its innovative dealer management solutions.

Titan DMS, a Queensland-headquartered leading developer and supplier of cloud-based software solutions for automotive dealers and manufacturers, has experienced strong growth since it was established over 15 years ago and has been adopted by dealerships covering more than 45 different automotive brands throughout Australia, Europe, South Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Its dealer management system is chosen by a dealer group every 14 days and in 2020 the company delivered more than 5,800 product enhancements, further enabling dealerships to realise their potential through increased efficiency and visibility into their business operations.

Nintex Promapp will support the company's strategy of being the global leader of software solutions to the automotive industry, leading in product, service knowledge and relationships. The easy-to-use process mapping software will replace individual department processes with a standardised and consistent approach to mapping processes, from software development to HR, using the same language and supporting global key performance targets and indicators.

In addition, Nintex Promapp will enable processes to be updated in real-time and empower a culture of business improvement across the organisation's project deployment, software development, customer support, administration, HR, finance and IT. It will also support the company's rapid global growth with its capacity to handle variations in culture and legal differences across the company's global network thereby ensuring that each subsidiary meets local compliance requirements. During 2020, the company's Thailand subsidiary grew by more than 500 per cent and the organisation established a customer presence in five new countries.

"Traditionally, the automotive dealership industry lacks robust documented process so we sought out a solution which aligns with our business – one that is intuitive and can provide a single source of truth for how things are done, as well as facilitate rapid updates," said Dr Feras Abou Moghdeb, Operations Manager, Titan DMS.

"At the same time, it was imperative to standardise our processes and procedures because the company has seen rapid growth and our market is continuously demanding excellence in product quality and customer services. We selected Nintex based on its effectiveness in defining process ownership and its ability to facilitate both process approvals and manage feedback to support our continuous improvement journey. Not only is Nintex Promapp easy to use, but we will be able to have multiple versions of the same process for different jurisdictions and our staff will have insight into processes and be empowered to provide improvements."

Titan DMS intends to map around 200 processes with initial deployment among customer service, internal software development and HR.

"Once fully deployed, Nintex Promapp will provide our employees with a voice to have their say in the business through process feedback. The main benefits will be better standardisation in process and awareness among staff that internal processes need to be undertaken in a consistent way. We're excited to see the benefits which Nintex Promapp will bring to our business," said Abou Moghdeb.

To experience the power and ease of the Nintex Process Platform for managing, automating and optimising processes request a personalised demo at: https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.

