Decentralized domain registry EDNS goes live on April 12th and launches Ambassador Program

About EDNS

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 April 2022 - EDNS Decentralized Domain today announces that its decentralized domain naming platform will go online on April 12. The platform, the first of its kind built on the Polygon blockchain, aims to break boundaries of internet domain with on-chain decentralized domain technology, representing an important step towards upgrading user experience in the new era of Web3.0.To encourage global participation in the move towards Web3.0, EDNS announces it is giving 700,000 .meta* domains to the owners of .eth domains, with first-year service fees waived. The project is also launching an ambassador program and a Reseller NFT Membership Program. Today's announcement came as investors have been snapping up decentralized domains built on the Ethereum-blockchain Name Service addresses, a trend reminiscent of the acquisition of .com names during the Web1.0 era.EDNS, short for Ether Domain Name Services, simplifies the crypto and decentralized finance space by allowing users to create simple nicknames for all their public addresses and decentralized websites. In a breakthrough among existing decentralized domain platforms, EDNS will also provide direct connection to decentralized storage, decentralized Web Hosting, Web Builder, and decentralized SMS messaging and verification services – features that will significantly enhance web security and privacy protection. Through EDNS domains, users can manage smart contracts and realize their vision of an authentic decentralized future free from the control of IP administrators."Over the past year, our team has worked tirelessly to develop the underlying technology to help users prepare for the move towards Metaverse and Web3.0," said Joey Lam, Co-founder and CEO at EDNS. "The official launch of the EDNS domain platform is only the beginning. Going forward, we will continue to focus on building more applications that will help bridge the gap between where we are and our vision of a truly decentralized internet."* EDNS reserves the right of final decisions.

EDNS (Ether Domain Name Services) is a name and lookup service built on the Polygon blockchain, a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum and its compatible, with Ethereum allowing crypto users to translate their machine-readable addresses to human-readable addresses. The service provides Decentralized Domain Naming Service for Web3.0-related demands, including NFT, Cryptocurrency Wallet, Web hosting, DeFi ID and GameFi ID in Digital world. https://www.edns.domains



