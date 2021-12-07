The Decentralized TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad Announces an Incubation and Acceleration Program for Venture and Crypto Startups

Panama City, Republic of Panama, Dec 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad, which is a combination of an IDO launchpad and a startup incubator, has announced that it will now be accepting applications from projects. Early-stage startups can now undergo incubation or acceleration at TG DAO 3.0 and receive investment from a community of crypto investors that consists of over 25,000 members.



"Our launchpad is dedicated to the launch and ongoing support of both blockchain and non-blockchain startups. Any entrepreneur can benefit from participating in our incubation program, and raise funding for the development of their project. We are not limited to any particular industry and are ready to support startups even if they do not use blockchain in their day-to-day operations," explains Slavik Fokin, CEO of TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad.



Participation in the program includes several stages: the initial evaluation, community voting on startups, the incubation or acceleration stage including, but not limited to, creating and implementing a financial model, packaging the product, developing tokenomics, as well as legal and marketing support. TG DAO 3.0 provides ongoing support to startups that take part in its incubation program.



After the incubation stage, a startup also gets scalability and networking opportunities within the TG Ecosystem, where TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad is a member company.



"We are a decentralized aggregator, and we invite top experts from various fields for mentoring and advising startups. Our mission is to help projects that offer innovative solutions and practical products enter the crypto market and quickly scale their businesses," said Eugene Melnik, CEO of TG Ecosystem.



Startups that offer blockchain, healthcare, and fintech solutions have already been selected for participation in the incubation program. After completing the incubation stage, these projects will launch their tokens and start fundraising campaigns through public token sales, which will be available to community members of the TG DAO 3.0 platform.



In order to join the TG DAO 3.0 incubation program or do a fundraising campaign on TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad, please fill out the application form. Our analysts will review your application and do a preliminary selection of projects that qualify for incubation or acceleration on the TG DAO 3.0 platform. The subsequent selection of startup projects will be carried out by the TG DAO 3.0 launchpad community according to the decentralized organization toolkit and principles.



Find more information about the TG DAO 3.0 Launchpad on the official company website:



Media Contact:

Slavik Fokin, TG DAO 3.0

E:

U:



