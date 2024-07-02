Decentralized Website Meowdini.news launches internationally

2032communication, a communications and PR agency, has introduced Meowdini.news to the international media market.

—

Created by an entirely Romanian team, Meowdini.news utilizes an innovative approach to combat disinformation and provide verified information. The project is in its initial development stage and will culminate in the listing of the Meowdini meme coin at the end of 2024.

In a digital era dominated by disinformation, Meowdini.news stands out through its careful selection of news, authenticity, decentralized approach, and sustainability. The platform's experienced editorial team carefully filters information from trusted sources, providing a synthesis of the most important events worldwide.

Alecsandra Costin, founder of 2032communication and co-founder of Meowdini.news. said: "The idea originated from the need for quick and accurate information. Thus, we've designed a product that, although not automated now but manually filtered, will have technology behind it in the future to guarantee the authenticity of the information. It will be a completely decentralized news platform."

Meowdini.news will rely on a network of active users who will be involved in verifying and distributing news,consolidating trust in the platform. The project, carried out in partnership with specialists, is supported by a meme coin, thus offering a unique way to fund the platform and reward users for their contribution.

Alin Hampu, founder of Meowdini.news said: "Meowdini.news represents a significant step forward in the fight against disinformation, offering a promising solution that combines human expertise with the power of technology. As it continues to evolve, the platform has the potential to revolutionize the way we consume and distribute news. We want to create a more informed and engaged global community."

Meowdini.news's objectives are:

Combating disinformation: The platform has the potential to significantly reduce disinformation by rigorously verifying information and promoting trusted sources.

Increasing transparency: Technology will ensure complete transparency in the news selection and publication.

User empowerment: Meowdini.news empowers users to actively participate in verifying and distributing news, consolidating trust in the platform.

A sustainable media model: Using a meme coin as a funding source can create a sustainable and independent media model.



The official launch of the Meowdini meme coin will take place by the end of 2024. The platform presents itself as an innovative solution for combating disinformation and promoting a well-informed world.

About the company: About Meowdini.news Meadowdini.news is an international news website created by the communications and PR agency 2032communication, which has been operating since 2017 in Romania and Spain. The platform aims to provide accurate and timely news coverage while using technology to ensure the authenticity of information. Meowdini.news is dedicated to combating disinformation and promoting a well-informed world. About 2032communication 2032communication is the only communications and PR agency in Romania that focuses primarily on promoting female entrepreneurship. The team comprises senior strategy and communication experts with experience in television journalism, corporate communication, and brand PR. For social media services, they work with young and creative specialists. With a diverse portfolio and a team of talented specialists, 2032communication is dedicated to consolidating and promoting the image of its clients in the business environment. Founded in 2017, 2032communication is an agency that innovates and offers unique products on the PR market every year.

