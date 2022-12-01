DecentWorld Partners With Avatar Platform, Ready Player Me

DecentWorld has launched a partnership with Ready Player Me, an Estonian company that provides a popular cross-game avatar platform. The move coincides with the other two major DecentWorld metaverse expansions, which include the new minigame, Tile Race, and pixel streaming. The goal of the three new features is to give DecentWorld users more access, more immersion, and more ways to make their experience their own.

Since its launch in March 2022, DecentWorld, the Swiss-owned metaverse and blockchain-based platform, has been on a steady trajectory of growth. The platform offers a 3D environment, which allows people to have their avatar explore the cityscape, play minigames, and interact with other people.

DecentWorld users have access to more than just gaming. The platform, which also aims to offer its users an artistic recreation of the real world, centers on digital assets and their market. DecentWorld's own unique NFTs, Streets, can be combined to create stakable Collection NFTs. The metaverse platform has an in-built marketplace for seamless peer-to-peer trading.

“This new partnership allows us to elevate our user experience to the next level. We always seek to provide the best solutions to our partners and players, and collaborating with Ready Player Me seemed like a no-brainer. Judging by their baggage of partners, such as giants like L’Oreal and Tommy Hilfiger, more and more businesses are discovering metaverse marketing. This allows us to provide more high-quality experiences to our web3 audience," the DecentWorld team said.

Virtual Passport

Ready Player Me is a popular cross-game avatar platform specifically geared towards application in the metaverse. With over 4,750 different developers having games or apps that fully support Ready Player Me’s avatar integration, it is on a fast track to becoming the gold standard for self-representation in the metaverse.

The avatar platform provides users with an extensive gallery of customization and clothing options that can be combined to create one-of-a-kind metaverse user representations. Its goal is to make a customization sandbox for people who want to make completely different versions of themselves.

Users can also upload their own photos and have the program make an avatar that looks a lot like them. How realistic or imaginary the avatar will be is completely in the hands of the creator.

Continuous Growth

The first year of the platform going online saw the Swiss-owned metaverse break several major milestones. With around 10 thousand unique users, the platform saw the introduction of its first 3D environment, an artistic rendition of downtown Dubai. Early adopters were keen to mint many of the world's most famous streets, which led to a record-breaking deal in the user-controlled secondary market worth a whopping $1.25 million.

“It goes without saying that we strongly believe in the scaling of metaverse adoption. We see tremendous opportunities that this technology provides in terms of making it easier for people to communicate and collaborate. Our most important focus is always the end user. Players look for new and exciting templates and environments that are not restricting”, the team added.

An integral ingredient in DecentWorld’s success so far stems from its constant supply of updates and improvements. Whether it be the implementation of a secondary market that allows users to bid on each other’s NFTs. The introduction of an Unreal Engine-based 3D environment or activities and games that users can enjoy while exploring said environment. It seems like there is something new being introduced every other month.

About DecentWorld

DecentWorld is a Swiss metaverse digital real estate and gaming platform built on blockchain technology to introduce a next-generation web3 experience. DecentWorld 3D Downtown Dubai experience hosts entertaining play-to-earn minigames and has metaverse marketing placements for smooth business integrations. The platform also allows members to mint and trade digital Street NFTs, which can then be combined into Collections and staked. DecentWorld stands for quality, delivery, and innovation in the web3 industry.

