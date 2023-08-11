Decoding NYC Commercial Real Estate Prices: The Knakal Map Room Unveils 40 Years of Market Trends and Insights

Bob Knakal, head of JLL's NY Private Capital Group, introduces the Knakal Map Room, a revolutionary tool revealing four decades of NYC real estate prices, offering unparalleled insights, and reshaping Manhattan property analysis.

—

Bob Knakal, a prominent figure in New York City's commercial real estate scene and head of the NY Private Capital Group within JLL Capital Markets in New York City, launched a comprehensive data set that provides unparalleled insights into the price trends of Manhattan's real estate market over the past four decades.

At the heart of this initiative is the Knakal Map Room, a discreet location in midtown Manhattan. This room displays a vast map detailing buildings under construction, planned and pending developments, and single-parcel development sites. But it's more than just a visual representation; it's a deep dive into the price fluctuations and market dynamics of NYC real estate.

For a more detailed exploration of the Knakal Map Room, interested individuals can view the two videos: Into the Heart of the Market - The Map Room and Everything You Wanted to Know about Development Sites but Were Afraid to Ask | The Map Room Part 2

"The essence of the real estate market is its price trends. Our data set, especially when paired with the Knakal Map Room, offers a unique perspective on the price movements and market conditions of NYC commercial real estate over the years," states Knakal.

The data set also includes an exhaustive list of comparable sales data, categorized and dating back to 1984. This historical data, juxtaposed with market conditions at the respective times, offers a rare glimpse into the economic forces that shaped the NYC real estate market.

Development Pipeline Summary Highlighting Price Trends:

Residential Rentals :

: Active projects: 34 (6,685,931 bsf, 5,994 units)

Pending and Planned projects: 18 (5,316,120 bsf)





Residential Condominiums :

: Active projects: 106 (12,778,283 bsf, 6529 units)

Pending and Planned projects: 134 (15,731,257 bsf)





Hotels :

: Active Projects: 14 (2,254,591 bsf, 4,875 rooms)

Pending and Planned projects: 22 (4,218,490 bsf)





Total Development Activity :

: Active and Pending: 435 projects (85,615,303 bsf)

Knakal's initiative is more than just a data compilation; it's a tool for developers, investors, and sellers to understand the price dynamics of the New York City CRE market, both historically and in the present day.

"Understanding price is pivotal. The Knakal Map Room is not just a repository of data but also a lens into the intricate world of NYC real estate pricing. We invite all stakeholders to experience this firsthand," Knakal adds.

For a private viewing of the Knakal Map Room and an in-depth discussion of the data, interested parties can contact Bob Knakal directly at 917-509-9501 or via email.

About Us: Robert "Bob" Knakal is a Senior Managing Director at JLL, a global leader in real estate services and investment management. With a career spanning four decades, Bob closed over 6,000 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $23 billion. To date, Bob has been personally responsible for the sale of over 2,230 buildings (generally considered to be the highest total ever for a single broker in New York) and over $20.4 billion in sales. With respect to development sites, Bob has personally handled the sale of over 250 development site transactions totaling over $7 billion in sales. At JLL, Bob spearheads the New York Private Capital Group, where he applies his extensive experience and innovative strategies to deliver exceptional results for clients. Known for his revolutionary approach to property development analysis, Bob continues to redefine the real estate landscape.

Contact Info:

Name: Bob Knakal

Email: Send Email

Organization: Robert "Bob" Knakal - JLL

Address: 330 Madison Ave 4th Floor New York, NY 10017

Phone: (917) 509-9501

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/bob-knakal/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/y1OawOZUgLQ

Release ID: 89104647

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.