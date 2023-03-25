Dee Agarwal on 3 Ways to Effectively Lead a Diverse Workforce

Deepak “Dee” Agarwal, a notable C-suite executive and entrepreneur, shares some strategies for inspiring workers from various generations that he carries with him as a leader.

The current workforce contains a diversity of generations - 25 percent Baby Boomers, 33 percent Generation X, 35 percent Millennials, and 5 percent Generation Z - meaning there is a multiplicity of work styles, preferences, and motivators that employers can take advantage of. Although leading workers from all generations might be difficult for managers, doing so is crucial for developing a successful and productive company. The ideals, life experiences, and work habits of each generation can have an impact on how motivated they are. Managers must comprehend the traits of each generation and determine how to meet their different needs to effectively optimize the performance and motivation of all employees.

Know the Generations

“It’s critical to understand the forces driving each generation in the workforce if you want to inspire employees from diverse generations,”says Dee Agarwal. Knowing the values and experiences of each generation, which includes the Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Generation Z, can help managers build a work atmosphere that is inclusive, courteous, and flexible.

For example, Generation X is known to be ambitious and eager to learn new skills in the workforce. Knowing this information, business leaders could encourage employees to expand their skill set by offering classes for all employees, or a stipend for them to find new learning resources. Additionally, Millennials highly value collaboration and teamwork in the workforce, therefore, employers can support this by encouraging team meetings and leading by example by continuously asking others for their input on projects or work streams.

Provide Recognition and Rewards

Programs for recognizing and rewarding employees can inspire workers of all ages and increase motivation levels. In fact, 69 percent of workers say they would work harder if they felt their efforts were better recognized. Although, it is crucial to consider what particular recognitions and rewards the different generations of employees are most keen to receive. For example, Millennials and Gen Z may prefer to receive more frequent feedback, so it’s important to take that into consideration as an aspect of any program built to engage employees

“Recognitions and rewards are powerful motivators for employees, regardless of generation, however, customizing these programs to the preferences of each of the generations can also be extremely effective. By acknowledging and celebrating employees’ achievements, leaders show that their contributions to the organization are valued, increasing job satisfaction and improving employee engagement,” Dee Agarwal explains.

Prioritize Coaching and Mentoring

Coaching and mentoring programs help close the generational gap and boost motivation by giving employees opportunities for career growth and fulfillment. Managers can promote stronger relationships and a healthier working environment by matching employees across generations as mentors and mentees.

“This approach not only helps to boost employee motivation and job satisfaction but also helps to foster a culture of continuous learning and development, which can help organizations stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in a rapidly changing business landscape,” Dee Agarwal says.

Additionally, different generations of employees have different skill sets that are mutually beneficial. For example, Generation X and Millennials are valuable mentors to Generation Z workers to help guide them on their career path and teach them relevant skill sets needed for their current roles. On the other hand, Gen Z workers may be more in tune with new technologies, and emerging trends in the field that they can introduce to their Gen X and Millennial counterparts.

Motivating employees from different generations requires a multifaceted approach that takes into account the unique needs, values, and experiences of each generation. By knowing the generations that make up the workforce, and offering programs that highlight rewards and mentorship, leaders can effectively empower and motivate employees from various generations and create a successful and productive workplace.



