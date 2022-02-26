Dee Agarwal on Corporate Talent Acquisition and Retention Trends in 2022

A thought leader and long-time entrepreneur, Dee Agarwal, amidst the Great Resignations, shares his views on corporate talent acquisition and retention trends.

The first two years of the pandemic saw employers having to quickly adapt to new working conditions, with little to no time to plan for the next steps. Things shifted so quickly that almost no industry was left unchanged.

In 2022, business leaders must focus on utilizing these recent adaptations to drive employee satisfaction in order to retain their workforce amidst the Great Resignation. Dee Agarwal – business leader and long-time entrepreneur – has observed a few trends developed throughout the ongoing pandemic that he believes are here to stay.

Hybrid and remote working will likely continue and evolve

One of the most prominent adaptations that has come out of the pandemic is the shift toward hybrid and remote working. While preferences will vary on an individual level, companies that wish to have strong employee retention and satisfaction should foster a flexible working environment to meet employee needs. This goes beyond whether work is done from home or the office: it also includes flexibility in terms of hours and type of work.

“If business leaders want to be successful in 2022, they must continue to listen to their employees’ needs and do their best to provide them with options to accommodate,” says Dee Agarwal. “Setting clear expectations with your employees will help to maintain structure while still fostering an environment of flexibility.”

Talent acquisition and retention from afar

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 4 million Americans left their jobs in July 2021. The majority of jobs lost were in the healthcare and technology sectors. Many of these resignations come as a result of employers’ inability to successfully develop and retain talent from afar, whether that is driven by inadequate pay, lack of balance, lack of team support, or dissatisfaction with culture. In any case, employers must use 2022 to reset their focus on employee retention and satisfaction.

“Establishing an employee retention program and eliciting regular feedback are two easy ways that business leaders can improve talent retention,” says Dee Agarwal. “Making your employees feel valued will go a long way during a time when people may be more encouraged to find a job that more closely matches their needs.”

Creating a people-centric workplace culture

Throughout the course of the pandemic, with virtually no person being unaffected by the impact of the disease, compassion has become one of the most important qualities of successful business leaders. At the end of the day, your employees are humans with families, friends and lives of their own. A company that understands that people come first will be successful this year.

“Putting people first should be every business leader’s mantra,” says Dee Agarwal. “A company without people is not a company. It’s time to focus on creating a people-centric workplace culture that seeks to meet employees where they are and come up with creative solutions to difficult problems.”

While most of these adaptations were made at a moment’s notice in early March 2020, we can now reframe them as opportunities for business leaders to take advantage of and strengthen trust within their workforce.

