Dee Agarwal on How to Build a Business to Do Good

Dee Agarwal, co-founder of Goli Nutrition, shared thoughts on the varying ways organizations can make corporate social responsibility an authentic part of their business and culture.

—

The idea of corporate social responsibility has been around for years, but the focus on its importance to business viability has only grown as customers have become more in tune with societal and environmental issues. In fact, research suggests that 70% of consumers want to know how the brands they support work to address societal and environmental issues, with almost half (46%) noting that these efforts impact their purchasing decision.

To understand how companies can make meaningful commitments and initiatives to be positive corporate stewards, Dee Agarwal, co-founder of Goli Nutrition, shared thoughts on the varying ways organizations can make corporate social responsibility an authentic part of their business and culture.

Pursuing B Corp Certification

One way that companies can signal a sincere commitment to corporate responsibility is by pursuing B Corp certification. This certification is earned by companies that are proven to meet high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. For a company to achieve this certification, it must have positive social and environmental performance, ensure legal accountability to stakeholders, and be transparent in sharing information on its impact. While the criteria to be deemed as B Corp is stringent, more than 5,800 B Corps exist today across 50 countries -- including Goli.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved B Corp certification earlier this year,” noted Dee Agarwal. “This certification is more than an impressive designation, it's proof of our commitment to operate our business as a force for good for not only our customers and employees, but our broader society and environment.”

Make Giving Back Core to Ways of Working

While achieving B Corp status is impressive, it is only possible if a company shows a consistent and pronounced dedication to using its business to perpetuate good in the communities it serves. For Goli, to ensure the business supports a healthy planet and healthy communities, the company launched the “Goli for Good” initiative.

“Goli for Good is a social responsibility program that endeavors to enrich the health and wellbeing of individuals around the globe,” said Dee Agarwal. “The campaign is built on two pivotal pillars: nutrition, and sustainability.”

The first pillar of Goli for Good is nutrition, as healthy lives and communities start with access to proper nutrition. To help increase nutritional support in underserved areas, Goli has partnered with Vitamin Angels to donate a 6-month supply of essential vitamins to children in need throughout the world.

“Vitamin Angels is a non-profit organization that provides essential vitamins and minerals to children and mothers in need,” said Dee Agarwal. “For every order placed at goli.com, we donate a 6-month supply of essential vitamins. We are incredibly honored and humbled to use the growth of our business to help address the immense challenges of malnutrition,” says Dee Agarwal.

Coupled with a focus on nutritional access, is a commitment to sustainability.

“At Goli, we understand that we have a responsibility to take care of our planet and its resources. That's why they use eco-friendly packaging and partner with organizations like the Eden Reforestation Project,” says Dee Agarwal.

Through the partnership with Eden Reforestation Project, Goli works to support the restoration of forests on a massive scale in local communities. This project not only has a positive environmental impact, but also helps create jobs in local areas.

Goli strives to incorporate corporate social responsibility into their business model in an authentic and effective way. “Making a positive impact and the success of our business go hand in hand because our mission to forge a healthier and more sustainable future is integrated throughout our business practices,” said Dee Agarwal. “And this is only the beginning.”



Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Mitchell

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dee Agarwal

Phone: 404-955-7133

Website: https://deeagarwal.com/



Release ID: 89098492

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.