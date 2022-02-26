Dee Agarwal on Mindful, People-Centric Leadership for Healthy Workplace Culture in 2022

Dee Agarwal’s tips on developing a people-centric leadership that improves workplace culture and creates an environment conducive to growth and talent retention.

As we move forward into 2022, successful leaders should be thinking about how to enhance their workplace culture and push their organizations to embrace an environment of intelligent inclusion. Ultimately, efforts to improve workplace culture through leadership, however well-meaning, depend on strategy and how it is executed.

“Creating a positive work environment is an ambiguous task,” explains Deepak “Dee” Agarwal, longtime entrepreneur and CEO. “Having a clearly defined and written policy and plan of action to improve and manage your corporate culture positions you to strategically define and follow through with your initiatives.”

This year will likely progress the idea of a more people-centric approach to business leadership. Below are Deepak Agarwal’s top three tips for mindful, people-centric leadership in 2022.

1. Define Goals

Developing goals allows you to outline in detail the company’s plan to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace culture for employees. Following through on that plan is the responsibility of leadership.

“Create goals and include the tactical steps required to complete them,” advises Dee Agarwal. “Schedule quarterly check-ins to determine progress and priorities to stay on track to achieve goals.”

2. Invest in Leadership Development and Team-Building Programs

Scheduling dedicated training workshops focused on internal team-building can help your workplace improvement strategy come to life from a plan on a page to actionable, practical ways your leadership team can deliver against goals in their day-to-day activities.

“Investing in team-building programs that build a culture focused on employee experience demonstrates to employees that you believe in the program,” says Dee Agarwal. “Business leaders must put their money where their mouth is and invest in making their company a positive place to work, grow and thrive for their team.”

3. Listen and Put People at the Center of the Experience

Creating a workplace that allows your team to flourish means ensuring that all team members feel comfortable and confident to make recommendations and provide feedback to leadership. Equally important is communicating the value of everyone’s individual contributions to the team.

“When you put people at the center of the business and really emphasize the employee experience, you are tuned in and paying attention to your team’s concerns, which goes a long way with the company’s people and their sentiment towards the company,” explains Dee Agarwal.

Leading mindfully and developing a people-centric workplace culture creates an environment conducive to growth and talent retention. As we continue into 2022, it is imperative that business leaders think about how to deliver a positive experience for their employees.

