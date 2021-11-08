With a deep commitment to SE Asia, PowerChina contributes to the forthcoming start-up of the China-Laos Railway

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CRIOnline:

The countdown has begun for the opening of the China-Laos Railway, an emblematic project under China's Belt and Road Initiative and a witness to the deep friendship between the two countries. To achieve the country's overall goal of putting the high-speed railway into operation at the end of 2021, Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) has addressed numerous challenges throughout the construction of the power infrastructure for the project over the past five years, including complex geological conditions, a large number of tunnels and major risks on construction sites. The aim is to create a Sino-foreign demonstration railway project by advocating the spirit of craftsmanship at each stage of the construction of the roads, bridges and tunnels. The final breakthrough of Lamengshan Tunnel, one of the railway's six challenging tunneling tasks undertaken by PowerChina and a major part of the whole project, took place in July 2020, providing the foundation for completing the project's track laying work.

Based on its green sustainable development philosophy, PowerChina has been committed to the Southeast Asian market for over 20 years. The Chinese centrally-administered state-owned enterprise has contributed to the economic and social development of Asia-Pacific countries by undertaking major projects across the region, demonstrating China's national image as a country that is committed to its social responsibilities at a global level.

Notably, PowerChina led the infrastructure project for Xiamen University Malaysia (XMUM), the first overseas campus set up by a leading Chinese university. Located in Salak Tinggi, Selangor, 45 kilometers southwest of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, construction of the facility commenced in October 2014. The project received the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) from the Malaysian government in August 2015 following completion of construction of pile foundations (one month), the main structure (eight months) as well as all of the equipment and field engineering (ten months). This demonstrated the company's unmatched performance in delivering a power infrastructure project in Malaysia in such a short period of time. Mostly notably, the project has received much acclaim in both China and Malaysia and, in 2020, won the Luban Prize, the highest honor for the quality of a project in the Chinese construction engineering sector.

In addition, the Dau Tieng Photovoltaic Solar Power Project in Vietnam, the largest PV project undertaken by PowerChina in Southeast Asia, garnered the 2019 Asian Power Award. The award-winning project paved the way for the firm to become not only a leader but also a key driver in the rapid growth of the Vietnamese renewable energy market.

