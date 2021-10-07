Deep Longevity Launches Longevity Medicine Course for Physicians with Industry Experts

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance RP Limited's ("Endurance Longevity" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0575.HK)'s Deep Longevity, Inc, a company acquired on 14 December 2020 which develops artificial intelligence to track human aging and extend productive longevity, is pleased to announce that the very first, highly popular and now also CME accredited online course titled "The Introduction to Longevity Medicine for Physicians", developed collaboratively between leading AI-and geroscientists, and practicing physicians in order to provide the first credible source of longevity medicine education for upskilling the healthcare professionals, was recently launched on the Health Data Research UK Platform.

Initiated and authored by the interdisciplinary team led by Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, from Deep Longevity, Evelyne Bischof, MD, of University of Zurich International Center for Multimorbidity and Complexity in Medicine (ICMC) and Human Longevity Inc San Diego/Beijing, Alexey Moskalev, PhD, of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Morten Scheibye-Knudsen, MD, PhD, of the University of Copenhagen, the gratuitous Longevity Medicine Course was launched on a public educational platform in December 2020, with over 2,700 learners registering immediately. In July 2021 the Course transitioned to the Longevity Degree platform and received the Continuing Medical Education (CME accreditation from the Medical Society of Delaware (MSD). In March 2021, the Longevity Medicine Course authors worked with the leadership of the Health Data Research UK and the Course was adapted and launched on the HDR UK platform. This is a major step towards shaping a new generation of longevity physicians in the UK and beyond.

"I was delighted to be able to help introduce the very popular 'Introduction to Longevity Medicines for Physicians' to the UK learning sector," said Alan Davis, Innovative Programmes and Partnerships Director Innovation, Digital & Transformation Directorate at NHS Health Education England. "The work of Alex, Evelyne and colleagues is truly revolutionary, and I've long been fascinated by the amount of information that can be inferred and the potential for lifespan change that can flow from the novel biomarkers and implementation of AI associated with them. This is a course very much with an eye on the future needs of society."



Longevity Medicine is defined as a branch of precision medicine that is specifically focused on promoting healthspan and lifespan, and is powered by AI technology (Zhavoronkov, A., Bischof, E. & Lee, KF. Artificial intelligence in longevity medicine. Nat Aging 1, 5–7 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-020-00020-4). It is a burgeoning, rapidly evolving discipline, fueled by the progress in gerosciences, AI/biotech, and clinical medicine. Moreover, it continuously adds the most advanced personalized approaches, such as multi-omics, deep aging biomarkers, precision imaging, deep aging clocks, robotics, smart technologies etc. This enormous pace and granularity demand an intensive acceleration of the translation from basic science towards the clinic, as well as a parallel, continued credible education for practicing physicians.

The aim of longevity medicine is to utilize novel quantifiable and quantifying biomarkers of aging, e.g., deep aging clocks, with the intention to maintain the patient's biological and psychological age as close to the state of optimal performance throughout the course of life as possible.

The Longevity Medicine Course group published two consecutive scientific papers to define this new field in Nature Aging, "Artificial Intelligence in Longevity Medicine" and in Lancet Healthy Longevity, "Longevity medicine: upskilling the physicians of tomorrow". The Course is equally expanding to various national leading educational platforms, in the respective local languages, including China, Switzerland, France, Israel, Brazil, Russia etc. At the same time, the Course is being continuously updated. Most importantly, however, new large domain of courses is to be launched very soon, including a 12-hours course for advanced longevity medicine scientists and practitioners, as well as a separate course designed specifically for clinicians, based on real world and demonstrative case studies.



The clinical and scientific authors' Team critically evaluates the pedagogic and scientific outcome of the first cohort of the learners, in order to develop new learning tools and practical guidelines for the longevity medicine field. The course organizers are also studying how the physicians use the course materials learned in their daily work as well as in their choices of follow-up education. The findings and the new learning tools were presented at the Longevity Medicine Workshop at the 8th Aging Research for Drug Discovery conference.

"Physicians are the critical part of the longevity industry and it can move only as fast as the physicians do. Therefore, keeping the physicians informed about the recent advances in aging research is extremely important and is also important to keep them engaged. This course provides the very basic introduction to the field of longevity medicine where instead of treating or preventing disease, we are trying to keep the patient as close to the state of peak lifespan performance for as long as possible," Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, co-founder of the course.

"We are enchanted by the fact that more and more international medical platforms are embracing the Longevity Medicine Course. It is such a crucial and explicit task to spread the knowledge of longevity medicine in a course specifically prepared and targeted for physicians with the intention to awaken their enthusiasm towards this new, hopefully soon to be defined as a subspecialty or discipline. Our drive and motivation is to create a bridge between gerosciences and clinical medicine", Evelyne Bischof, MD, longevity physician at Human Longevity and professor of clinical medicine at the Shanghai University of medicine and Health Sciences.



"The acceleration of developments in longevity science and the growth in practical solutions to keep us healthier for longer as we age is exciting for clinicians and all healthcare professionals interested in 4P medicine (predictive, preventative, personalized, participatory). This course provides an excellent foundation to apply this knowledge in day-to-day work in the quest to achieve healthy longevity equitably for all citizens," Tina Woods, CEO, Collider Health, Director, APPG for Longevity.

"We are delighted to be hosting Deep Longevity's accredited Longevity Medicine on HDR UK Futures. It is just one of a growing library of high quality accredited learning programs that HDR UK are proud to host on our state of the art learning platform," Sarah Cadman, Programme Director – Talent & Training HDR UK.

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity has been acquired by Endurance Longevity (SEHK:0575.HK), a publicly- traded company. Deep Longevity is developing explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine enabling physicians to make better decisions on the interventions that may slow down or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age. Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity started its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence. ETP Ventures, Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, LongeVC, co-founder of Oculus, Michael Antonov, and other expert AI and biotechnology investors supported the company. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with one of the most prominent longevity organizations, Human Longevity, Inc. to provide a range of aging clocks to the network of advanced physicians and researchers.

https://www.deeplongevity.com/

About Endurance Longevity (Stock code: 0575.HK)

Endurance Longevity is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness, and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering.

www.endurancerp.com

About HDR

HDR is designed to provide advanced education to the physicians in the UK and worldwide. Its mission is to unite the UK's health and care data to enable discoveries that improve people's lives. We do this by uniting, improving, and using health and care data as one national institute.

Related Links :

http://www.endurancerp.com