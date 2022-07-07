Deep Longevity Published and Granted the First Microbiomic Aging Clock Patent

HONG KONG, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance RP Limited's ("Endurance Longevity" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0575.HK) wholly owned subsidiary Deep Longevity, Inc, a Hong Kong-based AI innovator and a leading provider of deep biomarkers of aging and longevity is pleased to announce that the company has been granted a patent issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering the applications of microflora profiles in the anti-aging industry: "Aging markers of human microbiome and microbiomic aging clock".

This landmark invention was originally published in Cell as a research article: "Human Gut Microbiome Aging Clock Based on Taxonomic Profiling and Deep Learning" in 2020. This article described a neural network that can estimate the age of a person based on their gut flora composition. Deep Longevity's scientists identified bacteria that could slow down or speed up the basic aging processes and thereby affect the longevity (lifespan) of a person. The article also displayed diabetes as an aging-related disease that promotes the aging of the gut community.

Deep Longevity filed the USPTO application and converted it to an international patent application in 2019. The granted patent includes claims on inventions that measure the pace of aging based on the gut community composition. More specific applications of this technology described among the claims include: altering the gut flora in a way that rejuvenates the host, AI-generated reports on the pace of aging, digital apps, personalized anti-aging diet plans and probiotics.

Jamie Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Endurance Longevity said, "We are delighted that we have been granted the patent issued by USPTO. The issued patent strategically guarantees that Deep Longevity holds priority over any anti-aging applications based on gut community profiling and ensures that it will be the leader in this field. Looking forward, Deep Longevity is planning to commercialise products based on its microbiomic aging clock in 2023."

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity is a wholly owned subsidiary of Endurance Longevity (SEHK:0575.HK), a publicly-traded company. Deep Longevity develops explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine, which enables physicians to make better decisions about interventions that may slow down or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed the Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age.

Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity began its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence: ETP Ventures; the Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund; BOLD Capital Partners; Longevity Vision Fund; LongeVC; Michael Antonov, the co-founder of Oculus; and other expert AI and biotechnology investors. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with Human Longevity, Inc., one of the most prominent longevity organizations to provide a range of aging clocks to a network of advanced physicians and researchers.

https://www.deeplongevity.com/

About Endurance Longevity (Stock code: 0575.HK)

Endurance Longevity is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering.

www.endurancerp.com