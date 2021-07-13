Deep Longevity Releases a CME-accredited Course on Longevity Medicine

HONG KONG, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance RP Limited's ("Endurance Longevity" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0575.HK) wholly owned subsidiary Deep Longevity, Inc, a leading provider of deep biomarkers of aging and longevity is pleased to announce that AI and wet laboratory scientists collaborated with the medical doctors to develop an educational curriculum for physicians in the emerging field of longevity medicine. The resulting "Introduction for Longevity Medicine for Physicians" course received the continuing medical education (CME) accreditation.

Scientists and medical doctors define a new field of restorative medicine - Longevity Medicine. The course "Introduction for Longevity Medicine for Physicians" received CME accreditation and is now available for free at www.Longevity.Degree.

Longevity Medicine is a new field of restorative and preventative medicine utilizing biomarkers of aging dubbed the aging clocks with the intention to maintain the patient's biological and psychological age as close to the state of optimal performance throughout the course of life as possible.The group published two consecutive scientific papers to define this new field in Nature Aging, "Artificial Intelligence in Longevity Medicine" and in Lancet Healthy Longevity, "Longevity medicine: upskilling the physicians of tomorrow".

The scientists are expanding the collaboration to study the feedback from the first cohort of the learners to develop new learning tools and practical guidelines for the field. The course organizers are also studying how the physicians use the course materials learned in their daily work as well as in their choices of follow-up education. The findings and the new learning tools will be presented at the Longevity Medicine workshop at the 8th Aging Research for Drug Discovery conference.

About Aging Research for Drug Discovery Conference (ARDD)

At ARDD, leaders in the aging, longevity, and drug discovery field will describe the latest progress in the molecular, cellular and organismal basis of aging and the search for interventions. Furthermore, the meeting will include opinion leaders in AI to discuss the latest advances of this technology in the biopharmaceutical sector and how this can be applied to interventions. Notably, this year we are expanding with a workshop specifically for physicians where the leading-edge knowledge of clinical interventions for healthy longevity will be described. ARRD intends to bridge clinical, academic and commercial research and foster collaborations that will result in practical solutions to one of humanity's most challenging problems: aging. Our quest? To extend the healthy lifespan of everyone on the planet.

About Scheibye-Knudsen Lab

In the Scheibye-Knudsen lab we use in silico, in vitro and in vivo models to understand the cellular and organismal consequences of DNA damage with the aim of developing interventions. We have discovered that DNA damage leads to changes in certain metabolites and that replenishment of these molecules may alter the rate of aging in model organisms. These findings suggest that normal aging and age-associated diseases may be malleable to similar interventions. The hope is to develop interventions that will allow everyone to live healthier, happier and more productive lives.

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity is a wholly owned subsidiary of Endurance Longevity (SEHK:0575.HK), a publicly-traded company. Deep Longevity is developing explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine enabling physicians to make better decisions on the interventions that may slow down or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age. Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity started its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence. ETP Ventures, Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, LongeVC, co-founder of Oculus, Michael Antonov, and other expert AI and biotechnology investors supported the company. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with one of the most prominent longevity organizations, Human Longevity, Inc. to provide a range of aging clocks to the network of advanced physicians and researchers.

https://longevity.ai/

About Endurance Longevity (SEHK:0575.HK)

Endurance Longevity is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering.

www.endurancerp.com