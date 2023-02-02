Deepak Agarwal on The Importance of Setting Goals for Leaders and Employees

Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, experienced entrepreneur and C-Suite executive, shares insight on the importance of goal setting for leaders and employees.

With the start of the new year, goal setting and measurement are top of mind for individuals on a personal and professional level. Organizations can support this sentiment not only from the top down by setting company benchmarks to reach throughout the year, but by having structures in place to encourage goal-setting for their employees’ individual roles.

Deepak “Dee” Agarwal, experienced entrepreneur and C-Suite executive, shared three core reasons goal setting is an essential catalyst for success for employees and organizations.

Aids Focus

Setting clearly defined goals and objectives to work towards at the beginning of the year or quarter can help employees and organizations as a whole ​focus their attention on the processes and next steps that align with driving progress and impact. In the fast-paced and ever-changing environment companies and individuals operate in, it’s easy to get sidetracked by new projects or tasks at hand that may not contribute to overarching goals, but when there are specified objectives to look back on, establishing priorities and next steps becomes simplified.

“Goals give you a clear focus for the year ahead, motivate employees and leaders alike, and set defined and measurable targets for your team to work towards on an individual and communal level,” says Dee Agarwal.

Goal-setting can also help make sure all members of the organization are working toward a shared vision. Setting goals at both the individual and organizational levels enables leaders to direct individual efforts into a cohesive force to meet organizational goals.

“Leaders need to make sure everyone’s aligned, top to bottom. With goals in place, they will be able to see when some parts are not contributing to the whole and can act on ways to get employees back on course,” Dee Agarwal says.

Motivates Employees

Setting clear and achievable goals can help motivate and inspire employees by redefining the sense of purpose and importance their work holds. With a view of the bigger picture and their role in achieving common goals, employees are driven to perform better, contributing positively to the organization as a whole. Goals are more effective in motivating employees when they receive feedback on their accomplishments, have the ability to perform, and are committed to goals. Therefore, it’s crucial for leaders and managers within a company to play a role in employee goals setting, by guiding them in the right direction, and empowering them along the way to achieve these goals with the resources and support needed. When employees regularly hit their goals, they gain confidence, leading to self-efficacy and better self-regulation.

“The satisfaction employees get from meeting and surpassing goals gives more meaning to their roles in the organization. This can lead to big improvements in employee satisfaction and retention,” Deepak Agarwal explains

Measures Success

Setting goals can help leaders determine the success of the organization and the effectiveness of their current operational strategies. Without clear goals at the start of each year, the roadmap to success may be clear, but there is no scale to measure the organization’s progress against that path.

“At the individual level, ask each employee to set milestones in relation to their role and smaller goals building up to their core objectives. This way, you can make sure they are working and moving toward a desired outcome for themselves and for the organization,” says Deepak Agarwal. Throughout the year, they can re-visit these goals, and course correct if they’ve fallen short, or pat themselves on the back if they’re in line to meet these goals. Rewarding employees who succeed in completing their goals is also a powerful incentive for continued high performance, and can inspire fellow employees to ensure their goals are met as well.”

The importance of goal-setting for individual and organizational success cannot be overstated, especially when leadership and employee goals are transparent and aligned for the best outcomes. When employees in an organization feel empowered and supported throughout the goal-setting process through to achievement, that’s when real progress is made. “Leaders can do this by scheduling time with employees to review their goals, and provide the resources and autonomy needed to allow them to perform,” says Dee Agarwal.



