DeepBrain AI Deployed the First Conversational AI Human at Korea's First Unmanned 7-Eleven Convenience Store

DeepBrain AI, the market leading AI human technology company, deployed its 'AI Clerk' in Korea's first unmanned 7-Eleven convenience store.

DeepBrain AI's 'AI Clerk' enhances the in-store customer experience by enabling customers to have real-time conversations and images.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, a company specializing in real-time conversational AI Humans, successfully launched 7-Eleven's AI Kiosk in 2021. A subsidiary of Lotte Group, 7-Eleven's AI Kiosk includes DeepBrain AI's AI Human technology and additional innovative technologies for use in unmanned convenience stores. The "AI Clerk'' provides promotional information including discounts and newly stocked items, as well as background on the company and technology. With AI Kiosks, the 7-Eleven staff is more productive and can focus on essential and timely tasks while customers are getting important information quickly upon entering the stores.



AI Clerk being used by a customer at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the Lotte Information and Communication building in Gasan-dong, Seoul. This AI Clerk answers questions about products and nearby locations.

"We believe AI Humans embedded with video and speech synthesis technology will disrupt many industries, including convenience stores," said Eric Jang, founder and CEO of DeepBrain AI. "We're excited to demonstrate this 7-Eleven commercial solution, which is currently in use, to highlight AI's ability to humanize digital customer service and enhance customer experiences."

For more detailed information on DeepBrain AI, visit https://www.deepbrainai.io

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI (www.deepbrainai.io) provides real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions that utilize AI to quickly create realistic human-like AI models for use in customer service in industries including media, finance, commerce, and education. Based on proprietary, patent-led technology, the company's solutions drastically reduce the cost and time of video production while bringing an unmatched and realistic human touch to all content. Headquartered in Korea, with offices in the U.S., the company is backed by leading investors in Korea and China and is privately held.

