DeepBrain AI targets Japan with its AI Human (Virtual Human) Solution as a next step to expand its market in the APAC region

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in video, voice synthesis and AI Human solutions, announced it will enter the Japanese market by setting up its branch office in Tokyo and unveil AI Human (Virtual Human) technology to innovate consumer facing industries.

Moreover, DeepBrain AI will demonstrate how they can support consumer facing industries and change the future of customer engagement at AI EXPO TOKYO held in Tokyo Big Sight, May 11th to 13th. AI EXPO TOKYO is Japan's LARGEST trade show for AI tech companies to introduce their technologies to various industries. This show is held twice in a year under NexTech Week TOKYO, a comprehensive trade show that gathers advanced technologies.

Whether implemented as an AI Shop Assistant, AI Receptionist, or any other form of AI Human, the AI Human will guide the process with an ultra-realistic video, looking just like a real person, that simulates the AI-led experience. The AI Humans can also be implemented as a virtual chatbot to enable real-time interactive question and answers.

This may sound absurd to some readers, but this is no more just a new concept. DeepBrain AI already delivered numerous projects with a number of consumer facing businesses such as KB Bank, 7-Eleven, Korea Telecom, KYOWON and broadcasting companies such as MBN, CCTV, Beijing TV and much more. Not only DeepBrain AI worked with commercial projects, but it also collaborated with presidential candidate Yoon and their campaign by creating an AI presidential candidate Yoon. The candidate was elected the next president of Korea.

In addition, DeepBrain AI is also exhibiting the "AI STUDIOS" platform, a video synthesis and editing platform that allows for script-to-video editing to produce instructional and promotional video content directly. One of the most prominent features of AI STUDIOS services is that anyone can create video content featuring Virtual Humans without separate technologies and equipment for video and voice synthesis. DeepBrain AI will provide visitors with hands-on experiences such as selecting the AI model entering the text they want Virtual Humans to say.

DeepBrain AI will be located at Booth #12-31 of Tokyo Big Sight Japan.

Interested parties can contact apac@deepbrainai.io for more information before the event.

Media Contact : John Son(john@deepbrainai.io)