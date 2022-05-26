DeepBrain AI targets Singapore with its AI Human (Virtual Human) Solution as a next step to expand its market in the APAC region.

SAN MATEO, Calif. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in video, voice synthesis and AI Human solutions, announced it will enter the Japanese market by setting up its branch office in Tokyo and unveil AI Human (Virtual Human) technology to innovate consumer facing industries.

Moreover, DeepBrain AI will demonstrate how they can support consumer facing industries and change the future of customer engagement at CommunicAsia held at Singapore Expo, June 1st to 3rd. CommunicAsia is Asia's most established and relevant event for industry professionals in the telecommunications sector and will bring together thought-leaders, decision-makers, and influencers to network, explore new technologies, share ideas and create valuable opportunities.

Whether implemented as an AI Shop Assistant, AI Receptionist, or any other form of AI Human, the AI Human will guide the process with an ultra-realistic video, looking just like a real person, that simulates the AI-led experience. The AI Humans can also be implemented as a virtual chatbot to enable real-time interactive question and answers.



DeepBrain AI is an AI Human video synthesis company from South Korea that specializes in humanizing digital customer service and bridging the gap between enterprises and their customers. Since 2016, DeepBrain AI attracted numerous leading companies as its clients in various industries including finance, retail, media, education, etc. The company has successfully raised $44 million in a series B round at a post-money valuation of $180 million.

This may sound absurd to some readers, but this is no more just a new concept. DeepBrain AI already delivered numerous projects with a number of consumer facing businesses such as KB Bank, 7-Eleven, Korea Telecom, KYOWON and broadcasting companies such as MBN, CCTV, Beijing TV and much more. Not only DeepBrain AI worked with commercial projects, but it also collaborated with presidential candidate Yoon and their campaign by creating an AI presidential candidate Yoon. The candidate was elected the next president of Korea.

In addition, DeepBrain AI is also exhibiting the "AI STUDIOS" platform, a video synthesis and editing platform that allows for script-to-video editing to produce instructional and promotional video content directly. One of the most prominent features of AI STUDIOS services is that anyone can create video content featuring Virtual Humans without separate technologies and equipment for video and voice synthesis. DeepBrain AI will provide visitors with hands-on experiences such as selecting the AI model entering the text they want Virtual Humans to say.

DeepBrain AI will be located at Booth #3J3-04 of Singapore Expo.

Interested parties can contact apac@deepbrainai.io for more information before the event.