Deepview, a Father’s Startup, Receives Investment From Zonestartup Vietnam

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam , Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hung Dang, a middle-aged father, has invented a new learning technique to help his son overcome hard lessons. Last month, his startup based on the technique, named Deepview (www.deepview.win) was invested by Zonestartup Vietnam.



Deepview will provide learners with a virtual button, that can be integrated to any video learning website. The button will show up with suitable random questions that have been given in advance for the learner to click on when the answers appear in the video. Once the learner clicks rightly, she would get rewarded with Pandend (PE) token, a crypto listed on Pancakeswap. As PE token supply is limited, the more leaners join Deepview, the higher its value. With Deepview, learners will stay focused longer, learning easier with strong motivation.



From August 2021, Hung Dang has been trying a simple Deepview version with his son. Within 3 months, his son's learning result has improved significantly with surprise for the whole family. Deepview has been praised by people who care about education. “Excellent. Congratulation! It can make a new leap of education,” Ms. Thu Hien, a K-12 teacher, has said about Deepview. For many other parents, Deepview would be a good solution to help their kids to get rid of stressful online learning and home tasks. “This method will be a lifesaver for many families,” said Mr. Anh Quan, representative of UCCI to Vietnam.



To address the current “pain point” of many students, teachers & parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Deepview has successfully signed a pre-launching agreement with Funix - an online university, K-12 school and an online learning company. Within a month, it has generated more than USD 52,000 service presale and has currently gained big attention in Vietnam. Deepview is going to offer S600 presale package for teachers who have more than 50 learners with up to 50% discounts. The Pandend token has been listed on Pancakeswap with ticker PE.



Besides Deepview eyes also online advertisement markets, where it helps viewers to watch video ads longer and repeatedly. “With Deepview, businesses can have their customers educated thoroughly about the service,” Hung Dang, Deepview CEO said.



With support from Zonestartup Vietnam, Deepview is expected to get more traction and offer its “learn to earn” model to global market in the next 3 years.

Email: Ceo@deepview.win