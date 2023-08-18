DeFalco Coaching & Consulting Is Celebrating 50 years of Offering Personal & Corporate Solutions

The coaching center provides transformation coaching, consulting, and successful partnerships.

In the year 2023, DeFalco Coaching & Consulting is celebrating over 5 decades of an unforgettable journey of transforming Individuals, Enterprises, and Society. Founded by Fred DeFalco, a Coach and Success Partner, 2023 is also the year where it has delivered $50 million of valuable experience.

DeFalco Coaching & Consulting offers Transformation & Resolution coaching and programs for life, world, business, life’s work, enterprises, marriage, family, real estate, wealth, and health. Over the years, Fred has established himself as more than just a coach and consultant; he has become a personal success partner in all areas of one’s life.

DeFalco Coaching & Consulting strategizes and develops solutions for turnarounds, makeovers, and resolutions for all areas of business and the business of life. Beyond his roles as guru and coach, the founder DeFalco serves as a lifelong partner in the success of those he coaches. He assists leaders in managing their lives, businesses, corporations, relationships, crises, and circumstances. His clients achieve peace of mind, true purpose, and internal fulfillment—regardless of their current personal or business external circumstances and conditions. He knows first-hand how lonely it can be starting, building, and running business enterprises, organizations, and life, and to get to the top and find there is another mountain you must climb; he accompanies his clients in all their mountain climbing.

DeFalco helps remove his clients’ blinders and self-imposed limitations by eradicating their mental cancer—mysterious cancer that destroys peace, resolutions, solutions, relationships, health, families, careers, businesses, corporations, and society. He assists the elite, successful, and influential in their business and personal lives, creating a self-revolution by helping each of his clients discover and sync with their highest professional and highest spiritual calling. DeFalco helps his clients bring both callings into harmony with divine intelligence and divine integrity, which works for them and in them—not against them, as many leaders often feel.

Talking to the media, DeFalco said, “Miracles and healing in business and life are not for the timid or weak; they come only to all who truly seek. Only the truth sets us free, but it makes us miserable first. Without misery, miracles are not possible. Such miracles do not come to those seeking answers and knowledge, but to those seeking to see, see the truth, vision, a life of purpose, true to themselves and their own creations, and a willingness to answer that inner voice within them that is always crying out, there must be more to this, ME & MY (life, world, business, life’s work, enterprise, marriage, family, real estate, wealth, health) while on my human journey.”

