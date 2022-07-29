Defense Law Firm Puts Focus On Personal Injury Law In Erie County

—

Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox is a law firm that specializes in criminal defense law as well as other areas of practice such as DUI defense, family law, estate planning, and elder law. It is imperative to work with an experienced personal injury lawyer in Erie, PA who will look out for the victim’s best interest when dealing with insurance companies, who are known to take advantage of victims by offering them a settlement that is less than what they actually deserve. Hence, it is important to seek legal advice from a personal injury lawyer first before signing anything. To learn more about the law firm visit: https://www.defenselawyerserie.com

Of late, Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox has brought on another attorney to help provide more aggressive representation for their clients and Erie County residents in the area of personal injury law. Attorney Bryan Fife has dedicated his career to helping injured people in all types of accidents, personal injury cases, workers’ compensation claims, and other civil litigation matters. For more than 20 years, Attorney Fife has represented injured people in personal injury cases involving auto, trucking, death, insurance bad faith and premises liability.

Attorney Fife has litigated hundreds of cases and tried many to verdict in order to get injured victims the compensation they deserve after an accident. Be it work or car accidents, defective products, slips and falls, medical malpractice, or wrongful death, clients can rest assure that Attorney Fife will work diligently to get their clients the compensation that they deserve. He takes great pride in building a strong relationship with his clients, and putting their needs first, while devoting all his efforts to building a winning case to maximize your recovery. For more information on the firms personal injury legal services, please visit: https://www.defenselawyerserie.com/personal-injury/

At Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox, the practice aims to help each and every of their clients to work through their cases successfully, regardless of the offenses that they are facing. “Stephen Sebald far exceeded my expectations. As a result of trusting in his extensive knowledge of the law & him working diligently on my case, charges were substantially reduced. He was always on call & went above & beyond in my case. Excellent defense attorney!” commented a satisfied client.

