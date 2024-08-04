Deferred.com's Real Estate Tax Chatbot Achieves Milestone: Successfully Outscoring Human Test Takers on the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Exam

—

Deferred.com, a platform that focuses on supporting real estate investors with 1031 exchanges through its advanced real estate tax chatbot, is proud to announce that its latest version of AI Real Estate Tax Expert (ARTE) has successfully passed the CPA exam and performs more effectively than human test takers by 22%. Deferred Inc.'s accomplishment reflects its devotion to boosting investor assistance through its extensive range of services. The platform offers a 1031 calculator, an easy way to start an exchange online, and a free AI expert to assist with tax-related questions. These tools are essential for real estate investors who are seeking to grow their wealth and defer capital gains taxes effectively.

Deferred.com built a free AI research chatbot, ARTE, to help answer real estate investors' questions about a potential 1031 exchange. The latest release, powered by OpenAI GPT-4o, has been trained on over 8,000 pages of relevant US tax law and outperforms human CPAs by 22% in the benchmark Certified Public Accountant exam. ARTE is free to use for anyone on Deferred.com, including real estate investors, financial advisors, and human CPAs.

"We are thrilled to achieve this milestone of passing one the toughest professional exams in the world," remarks Judd Schoenholtz of Deferred Inc. "As an AI-native company serving real estate investors, we believe our latest release makes ARTE the most accurate tax-oriented AI product on the market and the only one built specifically for real estate investors.”

A 1031 exchange, also known as a like-kind exchange, is a tax-deferred transaction that allows real estate investors to sell a property and reinvest the proceeds into a new, similar property while deferring capital gains taxes. Research shows that this process can be highly beneficial for investors, as it allows them to grow their portfolios without incurring immediate tax liabilities; furthermore, one of the most significant ways AI is transforming 1031 exchanges is through its ability to quickly and accurately analyze vast amounts of data. This capability is particularly useful in the property search and analysis phase of a 1031 exchange. Deferred.com built its free, instant, and "always on" AI research assistant ARTE to make learning about, planning for, and executing a 1031 exchange easier for its users.

To ensure that AI Real Estate Tax Expert presents accurate tax research, Deferred benchmarks its performance using the most common professional exam in this space. They compiled thousands of multiple-choice questions from the CPA exam, covering four distinct exam areas. The objective was to assess ARTE's absolute performance as well as compare it to that of human CPA candidates preparing for the exam.

The CPA exam, known for being challenging and rigorous, tests professional accounting and financial management knowledge through multiple-choice questions and task-based simulations.

When it comes to Deferred.com's testing, they made some simplifying assumptions based on the data they had available. For the CPA exams, the platform compared ARTE against unmodified, publicly available models provided by OpenAI, specifically GPT-3.5 and GPT-4o. They also compared performance against a data set of responses by CPA candidates. "To our knowledge, this is the first time GPT-4o has been publicly benchmarked on the CPA exam content. Furthermore, ARTE demonstrated strong performance overall, exceeding the capabilities of human test takers and baseline models in most areas," added Schoenholtz.

With Deferred.com's latest free AI Real Estate Tax Expert version, which achieves passing scores for the CPA exam and outperforms human test takers, the platform is set to revolutionize real estate tax analysis. This milestone not only underscores ARTE's advanced capabilities but also highlights the company's dedication to leveraging advanced tools that allow real estate investors to defer capital gains taxes when selling property. By reaching this milestone in the industry, Deffered.com is set for new heights, paving the way for future innovations.

Deferred.com platform offers various tools and resources for real estate investors. For more information or partnership inquiries, please see the company's contact details.



Contact Info:

Name: Judd Schoenholtz

Email: Send Email

Organization: Deferred Inc.

Website: https://www.deferred.com/



Release ID: 89137194

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.