DeffZone – Decentralized project on BSC officially launched

Introduction

DeffZone is a technology platform developed on Binance Smart Chain. DeffZone’s mission is to provide the necessary resources to support Blockchain projects from the initial fundraising stage to stable operation. With a diverse ecosystem, a team that has many years of experience in the field of cryptocurrency development, and close relationships with large investment funds in the market, DeffZone hopes to be able to support the most projects in order to create diversity for this fledgling market.

Details

• Token Name: Deff token

• Token Symbol: DEFF

• Token Decimal: 18

• Token Type: BEP-20

• Platform: Binance Smart Chain

• Max Total Supply: 900,000,000

Ecosystem

• Staking: DEFF token mining platform on Binance Smart Chain applied with Proof of Stake algorithm.

• Farming: A platform that allows participants to stake on regulated currency pairs and receive DEFF tokens.

• Swap: A platform that allows the swapping of different tokens.

• Wallet: Digital asset management and storage platform.

• Launchpad: The platform that provides essential resources for new projects.

• NFT Marketplace: A place to trade and auction NFTs.

• DeffZone Marketing Hub: Update the most accurate market information compiled from reliable sources, the activities of ongoing projects or some projects that are about to be launched. A special feature to support projects on the market or the Airdrop programs ones deployed by DeffZone in order to promote projects to the public quickly with a large available community.

