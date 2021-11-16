Degem: Launches Its Exchange, An Exchange Like No Other

Degem team is proud to introduce its Exchange platform.

The degem team is pleased to announce its degem Exchange designed to give cryptoverse a memorable experience. Degem’s revolutionary exchange is user-friendly, easily accessible, secure, and comes with all the tools you’d expect from any major exchange. With the idea to bridge the gap between the non-technical and the technical world of Decentralized Finance (DeFI).

Degen Exchange Features

Simplifying trading for users

To achieve its primary objective of simplifying the cryptocurrency trading process and providing investors with important information and knowledge that will help them to make better decisions, degem is user-friendly, easily accessible to all users, and secure. Premium features give traders and investors the tools to make quick and informed decisions about their investments.

Refinery

The refinery is where gems are made. Whether it’s simply a raw idea or a completed project, it’s sent through our refiner’s fire, a purification process that extracts the very best elements to form the unique gem it was meant to be.

Launchpad

Our unique one-of-a-kind launchpad has a graded system suitable for every investor's risk tolerance. Only projects that have passed the critical inspection of the refinery will be qualified for our Launchpad.

Treasury

The treasury is our chamber of treasures. It was once said, "Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also". At degem, our community is our greatest treasure.

We believe in giving back to the very community that will enable us to thrive, so we have pledged to give 50% of our net revenue from trading fees to degem token holders.

Token tax

2% goes to PCS liquidity, 3 % to development, and another 2% to marketing.

The Gem Cave

The gem cave is where our gemsmiths store their hand-picked gems. These gems will be distributed to token holders of degem token.

Tokenomics

The total supply is 100m degem tokens. 7% buy/sell taxes to support the growth of the project.

Premium Features

Investors can take advantage of the abundant premium features the exchange offers through its platform to choose the best gems.

Security and trust

The platform is routed to PCS liquidity pools to boost its security and trust. Investors can enjoy the reliability and safety the PCS offers.

Smart dashboard

That’s in addition to the smart dashboard with a contract analysis feature that enables investors to make the best investment decisions.

Custom UI

Irrespective of your trading style, you’ll have access to a custom UI customized for you while the detailed charts it offers provide important information that will help you make informed decisions while avoiding unnecessary and overwhelming information.

Stop Loss/Limit Orders

There is also Stop loss/Limit orders feature, through which users can protect their investment while the auto slippage feature removes the harmful guesswork that may have a negative impact on you when exchanging currencies and tokens.

