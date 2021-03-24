The meet-and-greet will be livestreamed at 9.30PM MYT on Thursday, 25 March and Tuesday, 30 March

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , a leading global live streaming platform, is delighted to host popular Malaysian actor-singer Nazim Othman (BIGO ID: nazimothman) for an exclusive two-night only fan interaction livestreaming event on Thursday, 25 March and Tuesday, 30 March at 9.30PM MYT.



‘Dejavu di Kinabalu’ Fame, Malaysian Actor-Singer Nazim Othman Hosts Two-Night Only Interactive Livestream on Bigo Live

Fans and viewers will get an exclusive opportunity to interact with Nazim Othman, and stand a chance to win a weekday high tea buffet for two at Atmosphere 360 at KL Tower as well as a pair of admission tickets to the Blue Coral Aquarium.

"COVID-19 and the ongoing MCO has changed the way we interact with another. As one of the most popular livestreaming apps available in Malaysia now, it is wonderful to see how Bigo Live is leveraging on its platform to connect and bring people closer together. It is certainly exciting to be able to explore an alternative way for me to interact with my fans and I look forward to making the two nights a memorable one for all," Nazim Othman said.

To participate in the livestream and the giveaway, viewers will need to download the Bigo Live app and watch out for a teaser post on Nazim Othman's instagram page . To stand a chance to win, viewers will have to leave their BIGO ID in the comments section, and Nazim Othman will announce the top three winners during his livestream session on 25 March.

Fans will also get an exclusive opportunity to interact with the popular actor-singer during a virtual Q&A session on 30 March and three lucky fans will be chosen to participate in a live video call session with him.

Best known to Malaysians for acting in dramas such as Dejavu di Kinabalu, Kau Yang Terindah and Epilog Cinta Khirana, Nazim Othman was also a finalist in popular singing competition Gembak Superstar 2016, and released his first-ever single 'Kerana Cinta' in April 2017.

Bigo Live strives to become the go-to source for interactive and engaging entertainment while empowering users with an exciting new social language. The livestreaming platform continues to create exclusive opportunities for the community to interact and engage with their favourite local celebrities from the comfort of their homes. This collaboration with Nazim Othman is part of Bigo Live's ongoing efforts and commitment to bringing positivity, hope, and joy to users in Malaysia and across the world, in the fight against COVID-19.

Watch Nazim Othman's livestreaming sessions by downloading the Bigo Live app here (available on iOS and Android).

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

