DEKRA Japan becomes a Registered Certification Body for telecommunication and radio equipment

TOKYO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA has been accredited as a Registered Certification Body (RCB) for telecommunication and radio equipment by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) in Japan.

The certification scope of the new RCB includes equipment that emits radio waves or is connected to the public network in Japan. MIC certification is required for certain categories of radio devices prior to placing on the Japanese market. As a neutral third-party testing laboratory, DEKRA tests and certifies the compliance of products according to the technical requirements of the Radio Act and the Telecommunications Business Act of Japan. As various documents are required already in the application stage of the certification, DEKRA also supports customers in the preparation of these documents.

"The MIC recognition is a milestone in our strategy to expand our Global Market Access (GMA) solutions and to support our customers with a smooth entry to the Japanese market. We can carry out all the necessary tests for a MIC certification in our laboratories, ensuring an efficient and fast approval process to the Japanese and global markets from a single source. We offer, for example, Notified Body (NB) certifications for an access to the European market, and as a Telecommunications Certification Body (TCB), we also help customers attain FCC certification for the U.S.," explained Cesar Valencia, Business Line Certification Director of Service Division Product Testing at DEKRA. "Our customers can benefit from DEKRA's comprehensive GMA services to sell their products worldwide and choose the DEKRA Mark to demonstrate that their products have been thoroughly tested and meet required international standards."

"With this new service DEKRA Japan will be able to support clients of radio and telecom products complementing the existing solutions for Mobile Network Carriers IOT device acceptance process," highlighted Miguel Delorme, Representative Director of DEKRA Certification Japan.

In addition, the DEKRA Mobile Carriers Laboratory in Japan offers Docomo interoperability testing ensuring that tested devices are compatible with the Docomo cellular network. DEKRA is also recognized as a Certification Body by the Japanese government to issue JPEx certificates for products used in potentially explosive environments.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2021, DEKRA generated sales totaling more than EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs almost 48,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.