NEW DELHI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA participated in the 30th Edition of CHEMTECH World Expo from 8th - 11thJune 2022 at JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai. CHEMTECH World Expo is a platform for global chemical manufacturing companies to collaborate and invite participants from industries like EPC, Specialty Chemicals, Refining & Petrochemicals, Water, Industrial Automation & Control, Pumps Valves & Fittings making it an effective forum for B2B suppliers focussing on equipment manufacturing and technology service providers. Being one of the key offline events after a long period, it saw a huge crowd of international & national visitors to the grand event.

The event was a great success with participants from 612 companies from 18 countries, over 18,000 visitors and 6 conferences with delegates pertaining to EPC, Specialty Chemicals, Refining & Petrochemicals, and Control & Valves & Industrial Automation.

DEKRA as a global partner for Chemical & Petrochemical Services

DEKRA as a proactive service provider in the field of chemicals and petrochemicals showcased its versatile portfolio in the field of organizational & process safety, industrial inspection services, product testing, product certification and digital solutions for online monitoring & virtual navigation solution - VALTO360 at the exhibition. DEKRA's comprehensive offerings catered to the specific needs of the chemical manufacturers and OEM's to supplement key decision makers, CXO's, industry experts, manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, traders and dealers who were the key audience at the Expo.

DEKRA understands the needs of the Chemical & petrochemical industry in the field of process and organizational safety and can provide Safety & Reliability Studies along with training and consultancy expertise in process safety domain. For the Petrochemical industry, DEKRA has solutions for Condition Monitoring, Preventive Maintenance, Asset Integrity Management Studies, Expediting and Global Shop & In-service Inspection. DEKRA acts as a Certification and Notified body for all national & international accreditations like PED, TRCU and product certifications like KEMA, CE, ATEX that qualify the performance and quality of manufacturers. DEKRA can also be a trusted partner for all audits like ISO, 2nd party vendor audits and management audits.

For DEKRA, CHEMTECH World Expo 2022 was an enriching experience by getting opportunity to forge connections, share ideas and grow its brand visibility.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2021, DEKRA generated sales totaling more than EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs almost 48,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.