DEKRA Taiwan signs Authorized Test Laboratory agreement with Wi-Fi Alliance®

TAIPEI, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA Taiwan to expand DEKRA international Authorized Test Laboratories (ATL) for Wi-Fi Alliance certification programs and will soon provide Wi-Fi® certification testing for manufacturers implementing wireless connectivity technologies on their products.

"As a long-time partner of Wi-Fi Alliance®, we are excited to begin set up the new Wi-Fi ATL laboratory in Taiwan and strengthen our leadership position in APAC. Vendors can also use our Taiwan laboratory to profit from our Cellular, Bluetooth, LoRa, CTIA, Carriers and Connected Driving testing services as well as certification programs of some Big Tech companies. Performing both regulatory and industry association tests – and soon to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ testing for Wi-Fi Alliance – will make our Taiwan laboratory a true one-stop-shop, where customers can obtain everything from a single source", says Aaron Lee, Managing Director, DEKRA Taiwan.

"Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices have undergone rigorous testing to validate interoperability with other Wi-Fi equipment and provide a better customer experience," says Edgar Figueroa, President and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. "DEKRA's expanded network of Authorized Test Laboratories play a critical role in delivering high-quality Wi-Fi products globally by helping ensure they meet robust interoperability and security requirements based on industry-agreed standards."

The initial ATL certification program scope of the forthcoming DEKRA Taiwan ATL includes Quicktrack, Protected Management Frames, Wi-Fi Agile Multiband™, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED ac, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED n, WPA3™ / Wi-Fi Enhanced Open™, Security Vulnerability Detection and Wi-Fi Protected Setup™. Additional Wi-Fi Alliance certification programs will be added to the service portfolio once the initial offerings are available.

DEKRA offers a full scope of testing and certification services of Wi-Fi products. The ATL in Taiwan complements the existing international network of DEKRA ATLs in Shenzhen and Málaga.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2021, DEKRA generated preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs around 48,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.