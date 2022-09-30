DEKRA's new testing center for renewable energy in China

Solar Testing Lab Opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA recently inaugurated a new testing center for renewable energy in Shanghai, China. With this step, the global expert organization is meeting the growing demand from the Chinese solar industry for high-quality testing and certification services.



DEKRA Shanghai Renewable Energy Testing Center

The expert organization DEKRA has established its biggest and most state-of-the-art solar laboratory to date in Baoshan, Shanghai, with the aim of providing even greater support to the development of the solar industry. China is the world's largest manufacturer of solar modules and the industry is experiencing strong growth.

"DEKRA and its customers share a commitment to a safe and sustainable world. Sustainability and renewable energy are crucial factors in safeguarding our future on this planet," said Mike Walsh, head of DEKRA's APAC region and Executive Vice President of the DEKRA Group. "I'm proud that DEKRA has made this significant investment. The DEKRA Shanghai Renewable Energy Testing Center demonstrates our commitment to the future of our planet and our enhanced expertise in terms of solving the challenges we all face to ensure we do business sustainably."

"We are investing in leading testing infrastructure as well as talent, so that we can keep pace with the ever-growing requirements in the renewable energy industry. The new testing center demonstrates our commitment in this field, and we're delighted to be able to support the industry with these new resources. Thanks to our innovative and pioneering testing services, we can offer solutions to 80 percent of the world's leading manufacturers of photovoltaic modules today," said Kilian Aviles, Senior Vice President of DEKRA's APAC region and Managing Director of DEKRA China, at the official opening ceremony.

The DEKRA Renewable Energy Testing Center covers some 2,600 square meters and provides leading global expertise in photovoltaic technology. The laboratory offers a broad and varied service portfolio covering testing and certification along the entire solar value chain: from raw materials to components and modules, right through to power plant operation and low-carbon certification.

