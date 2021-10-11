Delimobil files registration statement for proposed initial public offering

Delimobil Holding S.A. (“Delimobil”), a pioneer and a leading shared mobility provider in Russia, one of the world’s largest carsharing markets, announced today that it has publicly filed a Form F-1 Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (the “IPO”) of its Amer Form F-1 Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933ican Depositary Shares representing ordinary shares of Delimobil (the “ADSs”). The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Delimobil intends to list its ADSs on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DMOB”.

BofA Securities Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and VTB Capital plc will act as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Limited, Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited and Banco Santander, S.A. will act as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the proposed IPO has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy ADSs, nor shall there be any sale of ADSs in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus, relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

- BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

- Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: 1-800-831-9146.

- VTB Capital plc, 14 Cornhill, London, EC3V 3ND, United Kingdom

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Delimobil undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

About Delimobil

Founded in Moscow by Italian entrepreneur Mr. Vincenzo Trani in 2015, Delimobil is a pioneer of the Russian car sharing market. Delimobil operates its fleet of over 18,000 vehicles and provides mobility services to approximately 7.1 million registered users in 11 cities across Russia. Delimobil, a literal translation of “car sharing” in Russian, has become a top-of-mind mobility provider in Russia that strives to deliver the best service to its customers.

