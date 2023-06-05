Delmar Expands Operations into Pakistan and Sri Lanka

MONTREAL, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delmar International Inc. (www.delmarcargo.com), a world-renowned leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, expands into the dynamic markets of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This strategic move further signifies Delmar’s commitment to providing leading global logistics and supply chain solutions to clients across the globe.



With a robust presence in over 15 countries to date and partnerships covering the globe, Delmar has built a strong reputation for delivering efficient, reliable and innovative freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. The expansion into Pakistan and Sri Lanka opens new avenues for growth, creating opportunities to better serve existing clients while also welcoming new partnerships in these thriving markets.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka hold immense potential for economic development, driven by their strategic geographical locations, expanding trade networks and growing consumer markets. By further establishing Delmar’s presence in these regions, Delmar aims to facilitate seamless trade flows, reduce supply chain complexities and enhance logistics capabilities for businesses operating within and beyond the region.

The expansion will enable Delmar to leverage its extensive global network, deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions to streamline freight forwarding operations to and from Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Clients can now benefit from a comprehensive range of logistics services, including but not limited to air freight, ocean freight and value-added logistics solutions tailored to their specific needs.

"We are excited to extend our footprint into Pakistan and Sri Lanka, two vibrant markets with tremendous growth potential. This strategic expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of providing seamless logistics services to our clients worldwide. We look forward to working closer with both local and international businesses and partners to support their supply chain needs, foster economic growth and contribute to the development of these regions." - Robert Cutler, CEO, Delmar International Inc.

Delmar's relentless commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction and operational efficiency positions it as the ideal logistics partner for businesses across diverse industries. The company's expansion into Pakistan and Sri Lanka is an integral part of its long-term growth strategy, aimed at strengthening its global presence and supporting clients' logistics requirements in growing key markets.



"We are extremely pleased with the addition of our new Sri Lanka and Pakistan locations. These new subsidiaries will complement our existing strong presence in India and Bangladesh. Delmar continues to witness a shift of global production to both the Southeast Asian and Indian subcontinent territories and will continue to expand rigorously in these markets to ensure that we continue to deliver superior service levels for our global customers.” - Mike Wagen, COO, Delmar International Inc.

Delmar Sri Lanka, Colombo

No. 385, 4th Floor, Land Mark Building

Kollupitiya, Galle Road, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka

Tel: +94 11 464 0250

Fax: +94 11 243 3 775

Delmar Pakistan, Karachi

Suite 101, 1st Floor, Ibrahim Trade Tower

Block 7 & 8, Maqbulabad Shahrah e Faisal Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: + 92-21-34327521-6

Fax: + 92-21-34327569

Click here for a list of Delmar International global offices.

About Delmar International Inc.

Established in 1965, Delmar International Inc. (www.delmarcargo.com) has evolved into a global leader in logistics and supply chain. Delmar offers comprehensive services such as customs brokerage, air freight, ocean freight, ground transportation, warehousing and supply chain consulting services.

Delmar remains strategically asset light. Diversification of its service offerings and vigorous expansion, including many acquisitions, has led to significant growth for Delmar in recent years. Today, Delmar operates across 17 countries globally and employs roughly 1500 people in over 45 cities.

Delmar International Inc.’s global headquarters are located in Lachine, Quebec, Canada.

Logistics Made Simple.

Media Contact:

Oliver Cutler, Chief Marketing Officer

Delmar International Inc. (Canada)

+1 (514) 636-8800

media@delmarcargo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b35a77-f1d0-47ba-8a4e-fb546a3bac7b



