Deloitte's David Hill Steps into Asia Pacific CEO role, succeeding Cindy Hook

HONG KONG, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, David Hill assumes the role of Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Deloitte, succeeding Cindy Hook who has served in the role since 2018. As Asia Pacific CEO, David leads 4,000 Partners and 68,000 professionals across 19 geographies in the fastest growing and most dynamic region of the world.

Cindy completed her 4-year term as Asia Pacific CEO on 31 May 2022 and is retiring from the Partnership after a 36-year career with Deloitte. Over the past four years, Cindy laid the foundations for Deloitte Asia Pacific and grew Deloitte's business in Asia by over 46%. "The past four years have been the most rewarding of my career. As inaugural AP CEO I'm delighted to be handing over the reins to David who I know will only accelerate the great momentum we have built," said Hook.

David Hill said, "I would like to pay tribute to Cindy's outstanding leadership of Deloitte AP. Under Cindy's leadership we have executed substantial regional investments and transactions, scaled our technology and cyber offerings, and deepened relationships with our global and regional clients as well as our Alliance Partners. Cindy also leaves Deloitte a more diverse, equitable and inclusive firm, which will always be celebrated as one of her greatest legacies."

David will continue to drive the firm's growth by concentrating Deloitte's collective efforts across Asia on shared strategic priorities, prioritising mutual clients and aligning investments to magnify their impact. By optimising demand in each market and meeting that demand from across the region, Deloitte aims to bring the best of the AP firm to their clients. "Our goal is to grow revenue and earnings at unparalleled rates, to transform in meeting the current and future expectations of our people and clients, to protect and enhance the iconic brand we all share through an unwavering focus on quality and to be the most aligned professional services firm in Asia," said Hill.

"Asia Pacific is a critical growth market for Deloitte and I have every confidence that with his extensive global and regional experience, David will continue to build on the great momentum generated by Cindy. I am very much looking forward to working with David as AP CEO to continue our journey to make an impact that matters for our clients, people and society," said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO.

As Asia Pacific CEO, David will elevate Deloitte's service offering, which strives to provide a seamless experience for clients and unrivalled opportunities for its people across Asia Pacific. People will continue to be at the forefront of this agenda with an increasing focus on accessibility, social mobility, and mental health. David will also continue to drive Deloitte's endeavour to combine the provision of advice with implementing solutions and operating them for clients. Other client priorities include commercialising software assets across Asia, maximising revenues with Alliance Partners, scaling the firm's Onshore and Offshore Delivery Centres, and expanding the regional Corporate Development Team to drive strategic growth. David will also seek to leverage Deloitte's regional network to launch Software Development Hubs and Deloitte University Campuses across the region as well a Centre for Sustainable Progress.

Prior to his current role, David served as Asia Pacific Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer, where his focus was on delivering a world-class operating model for Deloitte's operations in Asia. He was also previously Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte Australia and led its national mid-market business, Deloitte Private, its national M&A Transaction Services business and its Corporate Finance business in South Australia. For his work, David was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and as an Outstanding Future Leader in the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) Pinnacle Awards.

David is the Deputy Chancellor of The University of Adelaide, a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) and a Senior Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) He holds an MBA, a Bachelor of Commerce, and is a Certified Finance and Treasury Professional.

