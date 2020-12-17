Delonix Cebu City Philippines BPO Outsourcing Office Announced

Delonix new BPO Outsourcing office in Cebu City, Philippines has been announced. The new space increases capacity by 120 additional staff members.Delonix helps SMEs in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom leverage resources and talent.

—

Delonix announced opening a third BPO Outsourcing office in Cebu City, the Philippines following continual growth over the 4th quarter of 2020. The first Delonix outsourcing office was opened in July 2012. It has since grown from eight staff to approximately 600 at the start of 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.delonixteams.com

In light of the growth since opening its original outsourcing office, Delonix announced a third Philippines office for outsourcing in Cebu City. The company averaged growth of 10% during 2019, and the new office has the capacity for 120 additional staff members.

Delonix currently helps over 240 SMEs in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom leverage available resources and talent, allowing more capital to be injected into front office operations, such as sales and customer service.

The company was founded out of the frustration of managing multiple teams of “work from home” VAs worldwide. It now has 250 active projects in four countries worldwide and has built teams for high profile clients like Razor Business Solutions, Business Blueprint, and Detector Inspector.

Delonix offers BPO Outsourcing, helping clients to improve the workflow of operations by outsourcing certain business-related operations through the company. Having access to an office-based team allows clients to negate the challenges of managing remote working VAs.

Delonix has recruited for a wide range of roles, including web developers, graphic designers, and drafters, as well as customer support staff. In addition to this, it has helped businesses build remote teams of appointment setters, accountants and bookkeepers, office admin assistants, and social media marketers.

The company states, “Having 600 staff in the office with different skillsets and experience means a wide variety of knowledge for new staff to draw upon. If you need a new task done, chances are there’s already someone in the office that can help teach your staff how to do it.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the URL above and getting in touch using the contact form provided on the site.

Contact Info:

Name: Alison Omega

Email: Send Email

Organization: Delonix Teams

Address: 311 Mango Square, Gen. Maxilom Avenue, Fuente, Cebu City, Cebu 6000, Philippines

Phone: +63-32-263-0730

Website: https://www.delonixteams.com

Release ID: 88989459