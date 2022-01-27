Delta Attains WELL Health-Safety Rating for Six of its Green Buildings

First high-tech company in Taiwan to achieve the most prominent global rating for buildings with outstanding health and safety conditions

TAIPEI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta" or "the Company"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced 6 of its 29 green buildings worldwide have achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating (HSR), a world-class evaluation organized by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) to ensure health and safety conditions in buildings in the post-COVID-19 era. The milestone, which positions the Company as a WELL pioneer within Taiwan's high-tech industry, further cements Delta's ESG best practices and success in providing stakeholders with eco-friendly facilities that also feature superior health and safety standards. Delta's IoT-based Smart Green Solutions for buildings, including the enteliWEB building management platform, indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, disinfection UVC (ultraviolet C) lighting solutions, as well as the energy and water-saving Delta Energy Online system, are the foundations to provide proper health and safety facility environment.

Xue Ya, President of IWBI Asia, said, "We applaud the efforts of our IBWI Keystone member, Delta, to further promote the WELL Building Standards worldwide and to place people's health and safety at the top of their priorities, which is what the global pandemic has reminded mankind over the past two years. Moreover, it is our pleasure to congratulate them for becoming the pioneering high-tech company in Taiwan to obtain the WELL HSR. The contribution of Delta's smart building automation and indoor air quality solutions to the achievement of our health and safety rating was palpable."

Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta's Chief Executive Officer, highlighted, "We feel honored to have been awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating and deeply thank the IWBI for their guidance and support. As a world-class corporate citizen with a core compentence in energy-efficient products and solutions, Delta has realized almost 30 green buildings across the globe to demonstrate their substantial benefits in terms of energy conservation, lower CO 2 emissions, as well as healthier and safer conditions for our employees and visiting stakeholders. Our smart building solutions leverage open-platform IoT technologies to enable the seamless integration of numerous sub-systems within buildings and ultimately realize those human-centric benefits. We look forward to pursuing further WELL recognition for our worldwide green buildings going forward."

The 6 Delta green buildings that satisfied the WELL HSR evaluation include, the Company's Taipei Global HQs building, the Shanghai R&D Center building, its Americas HQs building (Fremont, Ca.), the Taoyuan Technology Center, its Taichung Branch building as well as the Tainan Branch building. These facilities are supported by Delta's UNOnext indoor air quality monitoring system and Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) device to facilitate optimal building air quality—the former oversees levels of CO 2 , PM2.5/PM10 particles, organic compounds and more, while the latter improves those parameters when necessary through energy-efficient ventilation. The enteliWEB building management system, developed by Delta's Canadian-based subsidiary Delta Controls, ensures proper and energy-efficient building operations. The Delta Energy Online analyzes water use data to help facility managers determine humidity hotspots that could increase risk of virus infection in the building. Furthermore, Delta's UVC lighting solutions help improve air quality by reducing viral and bacterial presence within the building.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is managed by the IWBI and utilizes key practices against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases to provide a solid standard for building health and safety. Out of over 100 items regarding the WELL Building Standard, 24 items belong to the WELL HSR, specifically related to cleaning and sanitization, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, air and water quality management, stakeholder engagement and communication, as well as innovation.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues.