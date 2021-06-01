Delta Capital Partners Announces the Expansion of the Global Asset Recovery Consortium to China

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, has announced the expansion of the Global Asset Recovery Consortium (the "GARC" or "Consortium") to provide bespoke finance and asset recovery solutions for Chinese enterprises that desire to pursue foreign litigation or enforcement actions ("GARC China"). Building on its experience providing a solutions-based funding approach for such claims, Delta has formed GARC China and is adding to its ARC Advisory Board Danny Russel, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Former White House National Security Council Senior Director for Asian Affairs. Through GARC China, the members of the Consortium will be able to better service the needs of Chinese enterprises to pursue asset recovery or litigation outside of China.

GARC China will offer state-owned enterprises, government agencies, banks, investment funds, and privately owned enterprises a complete solution to enable them to pursue legal claims and asset recovery projects outside of China. Eligible projects include the recovery of missing or stolen assets and collateral, formulating restructuring and recovery plans to maximize recovery of business loans and investments, the enforcement of legal judgments or arbitration awards already obtained, and the pursuit of litigation or arbitration claims held by Chinese claimholders against foreigners and/or in foreign jurisdictions.

Chinese claimholders that engage GARC typically will pay nothing unless and until a successful outcome is achieved, in which case the Consortium would receive a negotiated percentage of the fair market value of the successful recovery or litigation.

In addition to Delta, GARC China is comprised of top-tier professional service providers including law firms, investigators, forensic accountants, public relations professionals, government relations professionals, and others, each of which are experts in their respective industries and offer extensive knowledge concerning litigation, arbitration, and/or enforcement actions globally. GARC China consists of the following members:

Beijing Dentons Law Offices, LLP. China lead legal and enforcement counsel.

lead legal and enforcement counsel. Deloitte Advisory ( Hong Kong ) Limited. China lead financial advisory firm.

lead financial advisory firm. Delta Capital Partners Management LLC. Lead funder and project manager for the Consortium.

Lead funder and project manager for the Consortium. Dentons US LLP. Global lead legal and enforcement counsel.

Global lead legal and enforcement counsel. FTI Consulting, LLC. Global lead media and public relations firm for the Consortium.

Global lead media and public relations firm for the Consortium. Mintz Group LLC. Global lead investigative and business intelligence firm for the Consortium.

Global lead investigative and business intelligence firm for the Consortium. WestExec Advisors, LLC. Global lead geopolitical firm for the Consortium.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's CEO and Co-CIO, stated, "Delta is pleased to be able to leverage the firm's experience funding cases for Chinese claimholders through the expansion of the Global Asset Recovery Consortium. The Consortium's work for Chinese claimholders will be invaluable in enabling them to obtain bespoke recovery and litigation finance solutions to pursue cases outside of China while minimizing their risks and benefitting from the Consortium's expertise."

For additional information about the Consortium, GARC China, or its members, please visit https://theglobalarc.com/ or call +1(312) 414-0840.

About Delta

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies. Delta provides capital and related services to individuals, businesses, private investment funds, law firms and other professional service firms across the world that seek to hedge their financial exposure, reduce legal spending, enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of claims, and maximize the effectiveness of their core businesses.

For additional information, please contact either:

Kimberly Fine, Chief Marketing Officer: kfine@deltacph.com

Brian Maddox, Media Contact: brian.maddox@fticonsulting.com