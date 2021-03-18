Delta Celebrates its 50th Anniversary -- "Influencing 50, Embracing 50" Theme

Echoes its Commitment to 'Sustainable Conservation, Nurturing Life'

TAIPEI, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, initiates its 50th anniversary celebrations under the theme "Influencing 50, Embracing 50" to express gratitude to employees, customers and all stakeholders worldwide for decades of loyal support. Since its foundation in 1971, Delta has leveraged its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics as well as its focus on corporate citizenship to nurture sustainable development through lower carbon emissions. Its corporate mission, 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow' shall guide Delta's commitment to 'sustainable conservation, nurturing life' for the next 50 years, in which the Company expects not only to advance lower carbon emissions that help mitigate global warming, but also to spark public awareness on the protection of marine ecology.

Mr. Bruce Cheng, Delta's founder and honorary chairman, highlighted, "Over its 50 years of existence, Delta has been dedicated to the enhancement of energy efficiency. I will always be deeply grateful to all partners that have contributed to Delta's long-term growth. During the next 50 years, Delta's energy-saving systems and solutions shall aid mankind's goal to contain carbon emissions and global warming. I hope our 50th anniversary celebrations inspire all stakeholders to embrace together the 'sustainable conservation, nurturing life' aspiration for our planet."

Delta's chairman, Mr. Yancey Hai, said, "Through our joint efforts, Delta's 2020 revenues surpassed NT$280 billion and our market capitalization reached as high as NT$800 billion earlier this year. Through leading energy efficiency, Delta's products and solutions helped our global customers save up to 31.4 billion kWh of electricity between 2009 and 2019, which translates into a reduction of CO2 emissions by 16.74 million tons. Our contribution to sustainability has been recognized by world-class institutions such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which has included Delta in its DJSI World Index over the past 10 consecutive years. In 2020, CDP honored Delta with two "A" leadership level ratings for climate change and water security issues, as well as with the Supplier Engagement Leader recognition for our development of a sustainable value chain. Going forward, we will continue collaborating with stakeholders worldwide to foster sustainable development."

Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta's chief executive officer, said, "We are deeply proud that Delta has just joined the RE100 initiative with a commitment to reach 100% renewable energy usage in its operations by 2030. This is one more pillar of our corporate social responsibility. Since its establishment in 2010, the Delta brand has grown substantially to reach a brand value of US$331 million in 2020. Our smart energy-saving solutions for industrial automation, building automation, electric vehicles, energy infrastructure as well as ICT infrastructure will continue nurturing a better tomorrow."

Delta's chief brand officer, Ms. Shan Shan Guo, underscored, "The concept of 'sustainable conservation, nurturing life' is embedded into Delta's corporate mandate and into our 50th anniversary celebrations. The Delta Electronics Foundation has also long advocated for water conservation, and its film 'Water with Life' highlighted the ecological disaster of coral bleaching in Taiwan. In our series of activities for Delta's 50th anniversary, the 'Delta 50th Anniversary Concert' will feature BBC's world-renown production 'Blue Planet II Live in Concert' to motivate our stakeholders to preserve our marine ecosystems. In July, we will also host the 50th anniversary exhibition – 'Sustainable Conservation, Nurturing Life', which will feature a series of conferences to address energy efficiency, carbon reduction and the protection of our ecosystems."

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain

