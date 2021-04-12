Delta Celebrates its 50th Anniversary in Thailand With Commitment to Sustainability Leveraging its 8K Laser Projector

BANGKOK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. celebrated the 50th anniversary of its parent company, Delta Electronics, Inc., with a one-week gala for friends and partners in Thailand's government agencies, leading companies, and institutions at Siam Paragon, Bangkok that highlights its long-term commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The occasion featured the launch of Delta's Digital Projection Insight 8K, the world's first 8K laser projector, for the Thailand market. This cutting-edge 8K projector displayed "Water with Life", an award-winning 8K environmental film produced by NHK Enterprises for the Delta Electronics Foundation, to underscore the importance of water conservation.



Delta Thailand President with Thailand Minister of Industry at 50 Year Celebration

Delta's Thailand event was held under Delta's global 50th anniversary theme "Influencing 50, Embracing 50", which expresses gratitude to employees, customers and stakeholders for decades of loyal support. Speaking through a video message, Mr. Bruce Cheng, Delta's founder and honorary chairman, said, "We are proud of Delta Thailand's strong growth in its business. Together, we are now fostering smart manufacturing and green cities in Thailand. I am proud that from 2009 to 2019 Delta's products saved 31.4 billion kWh of electricity, a reduction of more than 16 million tons of carbon emissions. Delta has also committed to lowering our carbon intensity by 56% by 2025."

Delta Thailand's president, Mr. Jackie Chang, said, "Delta has paved the way in the past 50 years with industry-leading innovations and our strong commitment to sustainable conservation. We shall continue to embrace the next 50 years and beyond with innovative and sustainable solutions to nurture life."

To mark the occasion, Delta unveiled its elite class INSIGHT Laser 8K projector for the Thailand market. With 25,000 ANSI lumens (available up to 37,000) and 7680 X 4320 resolution, the INSIGHT Laser 8K projector is the ultimate solution for the most elaborate, medical, scientific, immersive visualization and large-venue applications. Delta's guests were the first in Thailand to see the power of Delta's 8K projector with special cultural and environment-themed films, including the world's first 8K environmental documentary produced-Water with Life in Taiwan.

Since its foundation in 1971, Delta has leveraged its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics as well as its focus on corporate citizenship to nurture sustainable development through lower carbon emissions. In 1988, Delta Thailand was established to pursue the corporate mission, 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow' in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

Related Links :

http://www.deltathailand.com