Delta Electronics Joins RE100 -- 100% Renewable Electricity and Carbon Neutrality Targets for Its Global Operations by 2030

TAIPEI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has joined RE100, a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses that entails the commitment of 100% renewable energy use and carbon neutrality in their global operations. With the aforementioned pledge, Delta becomes the first high-tech company in Taiwan to target the RE100 goal by 2030. Delta implemented Science Based Targets (SBTs) in 2017, committing to a reduction in carbon intensity by 56.6% by 2025. In 2020, its carbon intensity dropped by more than 32% and renewable energy usage rate is expected to cover about 45% of its total electricity consumption. Delta's board of directors and ESG committee have also set an internal carbon price of US$300 per metric ton in 2021 for its global operations to further encourage lower carbon emissions. That carbon fee will fund internal energy conservation projects and the procurement of renewable energy. These initiatives underscore Delta's continuous contributions towards carbon neutrality, a pillar of sustainable development.

Ms. Aleksandra Klassen, co-leader and RE100 senior impact manager of The Climate Group, said: "We are delighted that Delta Electronics has joined RE100, the global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP. By committing to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, Delta Electronics is taking an important step forward on improving their sustainability, joining a growing number of companies committed to driving market change. This sends a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense, and we encourage others to follow."

Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta's chief executive officer, said: "We are deeply proud to join RE100 on Delta's 50th anniversary, hoping to join hands with our global customers and partners to create a sustainable future for our planet. With its corporate mission: 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow", Delta has long been concerned about climate change and actively participates in international initiatives. In 2015, we joined We Mean Business, and implemented Science Based Targets (SBTs) in 2017, committing to a reduction in carbon intensity by 56.6% by 2025. Through self-generation of solar energy, energy-saving projects, and purchase of renewable energy certificates, etc., Delta achieved its annual SBTs for three consecutive years while its carbon intensity dropped by more than 32% in 2020. Also, the renewable energy contribution in our operations reached 44.1% in 2019. Through its core competence in energy-efficient power electronics, Delta continues to foster energy-saving solutions and actively contributes to containing global warming below 1.5oC.

As Delta promises to be ahead of the industry's renewable energy goals, it needs to overcome the challenges of different countries' development of renewable energy and supporting regulations as the Company operations are spread in all five continents. Thus, it will focus on its own energy conservation, the use of self-generated solar energy as well as self-contained power plants. At the same time, it evaluates the transaction maturity of the local green power markets, and is also considering Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) to achieve the RE100 target. Delta also expects that joining the RE100 initiative will further drive the development of green energy in the supply chain and provide customers with core energy-saving and carbon-reduction technology experience to prepare the entire industry for 100% use of renewable energy and carbon neutrality.

Delta has been deploying renewable energy for years, actively developing related solutions, and increasing the ratio of renewable energy use via PPAs and RECs. In 2019, Delta's electricity consumption from renewable energy reached 44.1%. The solar PV systems in Delta's main plants generated 23.2 million kWh of green electricity and Delta purchased renewable energy certificates for 170 million kWh of renewable energy, totaling a reduction of 156,204 metric tons CO2e compared to 2018. In 2020, Delta is expected to have increased its total renewable energy usage ration to approximately 45%.

RE100 is a global renewable energy initiative led by The Climate Group and CDP (the Carbon Disclosure Project). Joining companies must publicly commit to achieving a 100% green power usage schedule between 2020 and 2050 and put forward plans year by year. There are currently more than 290 corporate members, including giants from technology (Apple, Google, Facebook, Dell), financial (Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo), food and beverage (Walmart, Coca-Cola, Starbucks) and beauty care (Unilever, P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, L'OCCITANE Group) industries, etc. to achieve the goal of green power usage through green power investment, purchasing renewable energy certificates, signing green power purchases and other means.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

