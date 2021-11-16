BANGKOK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. qualified as a constituent of the world-renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Delta Thailand is the only Thailand company in the "ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components" industry segment in the 2021 DJSI index and is in both DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets region/country lists.



Delta Electronics Thailand Joins Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2021

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).



S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world's leading index provider, conducts the CSA, which comprises a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, over 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA. Delta Thailand joins the DJSI index for the first time this year after two consecutive years of S&P Global Silver Class Awards.



Mr. Jackie Tsai-Hsing Chang, Delta Electronics Thailand President: "Delta Thailand is honored to join the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. This excellent news shows the global recognition of our company's value and ESG performance. For over 30 years in Thailand, Delta has focused on our mission to satisfy our global customers with energy-efficient innovation while pioneering sustainable growth, responsible business and global citizenship. We appreciate the support of all our stakeholders and everyone who has contributed to this outstanding achievement."



Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global: "We congratulate Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

In 2020, 28.7% of 20,474 tons of input material in Delta Thailand's production was made up of recycled composites. Delta solar rooftops generated 9,569 MWh of renewable energy and 2,716 MWh of energy savings as part of the company's commitment to reduce carbon intensity in operations 20% by 2025. From 2015 to 2020, Delta achieved a 39% energy intensity reduction in its Thailand operations, exceeding its original target of 30% reduction.



As a DJSI index member, Delta Thailand has a globally recognized ESG leadership role and drives sustainability by educating and soliciting cooperation from partners and suppliers for anti-corruption and sustainable business practices. Delta's extensive reporting and data collection help to measure and encourage recycled materials usage and carbon footprint tracking of its products.



Delta's relentless pursuit of green innovation for customers, world-class industry standards and RE100 target for 100% renewable electricity in operations by 2030, help it to deliver on the brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.



As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.



Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.



For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com



