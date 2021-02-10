BANGKOK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. won the prestigious S&P Global Silver Class distinction for the second consecutive year for excellent sustainability performance and is once more the only Thailand-based company in the "Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components" sector of the Sustainability Yearbook 2021.



Delta Electronics Thailand Wins S&P Global SAM Silver Class Sustainability Award 2021

Two consecutive years of the S&P Global Silver Class Award firmly places Delta Thailand among the world's highest performing sustainable companies and confirms its solid position as the undisputed global sustainability leader of Thailand's electronics industry.

"Delta Thailand is honored to receive our second S&P Global Sliver Class award in only two years. For over 30 years, we have focused on our mission to satisfy our global customers with energy-efficient innovation while pioneering sustainable growth in Thailand and in Southeast Asia. We appreciate the support of all our stakeholders who share our dedication to responsible business and global citizenship," said Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Electronics Thailand President.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global: "We congratulate Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. on its SILVER Award in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021, which showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence."

In 2020, S&P Global assessed 7,032 companies in 61 industries under the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) with 630 sustainability leaders selected for this year's Yearbook based on their S&P Global ESG Scores calculated from the CSA. As a Silver Class award winner, Delta Thailand is among the assessed companies receiving a total score of at least 57 and whose score is within a range of 1% to 5% of the industry's top-performing companies.

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. S&P Global published the Sustainability Yearbook 2020 in collaboration with RobecoSAM after S&P Global's acquisition of the ESG Ratings business from RobecoSAM.

Since 2018, Delta Thailand drives sustainability by educating and soliciting cooperation from partners and suppliers for anti-corruption and circular economy. Delta's extensive reporting and data collection help to measure and encourage recycled materials usage and carbon footprint tracking of its products. Its globally recognized role as a Thailand sustainability leader helps Delta drive green innovation for customers and deliver on its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

Related Links :

http://www.deltathailand.com