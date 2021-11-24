Delta Featured Its New Delta U+ Far-UVC Light Care 222(R) Series at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2021

The U+ Disinfection Gate installed at the Singapore Expo hall serve to protect attendees against COVID-19

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore), a provider of power and thermal management solutions, featured a range of solutions at the fourth edition of the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) on 22 to 24 November 2021. They include the new Delta U+ Far-UVC Light Care 222® Series, a line of UV light disinfection devices that comes in various styles and the U+ Disinfection Gate, installed at the entry point of the exhibition hall at the Singapore Expo.

The Delta U+ Far-UVC Light Care 222® Series employs the company's proprietary Care 222® technology from Ushio, a Japanese leader in special light-source technologies. Care 222® is a light source module that features contact and residuals free sterilisation to inactivate bacteria and viruses with ultraviolet light emitted at the wavelength of 222nm. It serves as an effective disinfectant by inactivating viruses and bacteria on the surface of objects and in the air, thus delivering better performance for pandemic prevention. Additionally, the shorter wavelength of UV-C 222nm light is germicidal as it penetrates the DNA of viruses and bacteria. When irradiated on skin, the 222nm light will be absorbed by the outer layer of the skin before reaching the DNA of the cells. This ensures that the UV rays only penetrate the DNA of viruses and bacteria and do not damage the DNA in our skin cells.

Apart from the U+ Disinfection Gate, the series comes in a wide range of products, including handheld device, desk and floor lamps, wall mounted device, and more. The products can be used for different spaces and applications such as hospitals, emergency rooms, screening areas, protective clothing zone for negative pressure isolation wards, and more.

Ms Cecilia Ku, General Manager of Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore), said, "With events slowly but surely bringing people back to having physical interactions, the need for products and technology that ensure the protection from viruses and bacteria has been increased. We are excited to be able to provide the level of extra protection at exhibitions such as ITAP and give people the assurance that they can safely interact with each other outside a virtual environment in this endemic world."

In addition to the UV sterilisation devices and the display of the U+ Disinfection Gate, Delta's booth featured its VIVOTEK Edge Computing COVID-19 Defender solution. With a combination of a facial reader for mask detection and temperature reading, the VIVOTEK Edge Computing COVID-19 Defender has an intuitive display for real-time data updates and a 3D people counting camera for occupancy control. Adapting to the post COVID-19 era, the all-in-one integration with low latency enables real-time monitoring at multiple facility entrances. It ensures social distancing in closed spaces, helping reduce the risk of infection.

Delta also exhibited its line of smart green solutions to foster sustainability in essential industries, such as manufacturing, buildings, and agriculture. This includes its recently launched fully automated containerised smart farm factory, which gathers relevant consumer behavioural data and then adapts it to create the optimal environment for growing vegetables.

Delta's convergence on smart green solutions has also propelled its provision of Building Automation Solutions to nurture companies and educate next generation talents. Building systems, such as air conditioning, lighting, energy management, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring and surveillance, are all managed on a single platform by adopting LOYTEC's IoT-based building management platform and building control systems. Delta showcased the fundamentals of building M2M (Machine-to-machine) and IIoT connectivity and shared its integrated one-stop platform that can help users implement smart machines as their first step towards the new era of smart manufacturing.

Smart energy solutions available at the booth as Delta demonstrate its visibility throughout the energy journey being generated, converted, distributed and consumed, and how its solutions can improve energy efficiency. Attendees learned about Delta's PV, energy storage, and EV charging solutions and how Delta can integrate them in different combinations and provide a total solution tailored to system needs. Delta leverages Energy IoT technologies such as the DeltaGrid® Energy Management Solution, which aims to significantly increase the management efficiency of energy usage throughout the grid by connecting IoT devices to each infrastructure.

